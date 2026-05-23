ETV Bharat / bharat

Fraud Alert For iPhone Users: I4C Issues Advisory About Sophisticated 'Hybrid Cybercrime'

New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a nationwide advisory warning iPhone users about a sophisticated "hybrid cybercrime" campaign targeting people whose devices have been lost or stolen.

The advisory, released by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), warned that cybercriminals are using phishing messages and fake Apple support pages to gain unauthorised access to users’ iCloud accounts.

According to the advisory, fraudsters are specifically targeting individuals who have recently lost their iPhones and are attempting to exploit the panic and urgency associated with recovering the device.

Fraud Alert For iPhone Users: I4C Issues Advisory About Sophisticated 'Hybrid Cybercrime' (MHA)

Officials said the perpetrators send fraudulent SMS messages impersonating Apple Support or the "Find My iPhone" service.

"These messages often claim that the lost device has been located or temporarily switched off and urge users to click on phishing links for immediate action," the advisory stated.

The I4C said the phishing links redirect users to fake websites designed to closely resemble legitimate Apple or iCloud login pages.

"Victims are then prompted to enter their Apple ID credentials, followed by One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or two-factor authentication codes sent by Apple," it said.