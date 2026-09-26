France’s Participation In 'Tarang Shakti' To Enhance Military Cooperation, Interoperability: Embassy
Pegase reflects France's capability to sustain military presence across broad strategic area, acting as tool for its political and diplomatic efforts in volatile geopolitical climate.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
New Delhi: The French Air and Space Force will take part in the multinational air combat exercise, 'Tarang Shakti', hosted by the IAF, during its ongoing Mission Pégase, with the participation aiming to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two forces, the French embassy said on Friday.
France’s air force is currently conducting its seventh long-range air projection exercise, Mission Pégase, from September 8 to October 15 to demonstrate its core capabilities -- rapidly projecting long-range air power anywhere in the world and "defend France’s overseas territories or strategic interests," it said in a statement.
Pegase 2026 embodies France’s ability to maintain a decisive military presence across a "vast strategic arc" and serves as an "instrument for France’s political and diplomatic action" in an uncertain and volatile geopolitical environment, the embassy said.
The 'Tarang Shakti' exercise will take place in Jodhpur Air Force Station. Seven foreign nations will participate in the second edition of the exercise from September 26 to October 12, with the US multi-role stealth fighter jet F-35 taking part for the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday.
Looking forward to France’s participation, Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, “India is a core strategic defence partner of France. Regular participation in bilateral military exercises with India such as Varuna at sea, Garuda in the air and Shakti on land, as well as multinational exercises such as Tarang Shakti pave the way for greater Indo-French operational coordination and military interoperability."
"France’s involvement in this exercise illustrates our shared commitment to ensuring regional and global security and upholding international law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, in which France is a resident power," he was quoted as saying in the statement. The seven foreign participants are the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UAE.
India would showcase Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI, among other air assets, during the exercise, aiming to exhibit the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to foster interoperability, the IAF said. The French embassy further said the seventh edition of Mission Pégase, initiated in 2018, is deploying "a 300-strong aircrew and four Rafale F4s, three A330 MRTT Phénix aircraft and two A400M Atlas aircraft."
"Starting from the Arctic, the mission will cover a unique route of 40,000 km with nine stopovers, flying to the Near and Middle East, via the Pacific, East Asia and the Indian Ocean," the statement said.
While developing international aerospace cooperation through its strategic partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and India, France will "consolidate its air force’s support bases and reaffirm its commitment to contributing to freedom of access to shared airspace and collective security," it said.
In India, following its maiden participation in 2024, the deployment, which has arrived in Jodhpur on Friday, will participate again in ‘Tarang Shakti’ from September 28 to October 12 to further enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the French and Indian air forces, the statement said.
Lt Gen Dominique Tardif, Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force, and Head of Mission Pégase Maj Gen Julien Sabéné will visit India to hold discussions with the Indian armed forces, it added.