ETV Bharat / bharat

France’s Participation In 'Tarang Shakti' To Enhance Military Cooperation, Interoperability: Embassy

Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit addresses a press conference on Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, briefing the media on the multinational air exercise, participation of friendly foreign air forces and major events planned during the exercise, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The French Air and Space Force will take part in the multinational air combat exercise, 'Tarang Shakti', hosted by the IAF, during its ongoing Mission Pégase, with the participation aiming to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two forces, the French embassy said on Friday.

France’s air force is currently conducting its seventh long-range air projection exercise, Mission Pégase, from September 8 to October 15 to demonstrate its core capabilities -- rapidly projecting long-range air power anywhere in the world and "defend France’s overseas territories or strategic interests," it said in a statement.

Pegase 2026 embodies France’s ability to maintain a decisive military presence across a "vast strategic arc" and serves as an "instrument for France’s political and diplomatic action" in an uncertain and volatile geopolitical environment, the embassy said.

The 'Tarang Shakti' exercise will take place in Jodhpur Air Force Station. Seven foreign nations will participate in the second edition of the exercise from September 26 to October 12, with the US multi-role stealth fighter jet F-35 taking part for the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday.

Looking forward to France’s participation, Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, “India is a core strategic defence partner of France. Regular participation in bilateral military exercises with India such as Varuna at sea, Garuda in the air and Shakti on land, as well as multinational exercises such as Tarang Shakti pave the way for greater Indo-French operational coordination and military interoperability."

"France’s involvement in this exercise illustrates our shared commitment to ensuring regional and global security and upholding international law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, in which France is a resident power," he was quoted as saying in the statement. The seven foreign participants are the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UAE.