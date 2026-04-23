France Lifts Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals
French president Emmanuel Macron on his visit to India had announced that steps would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals via France.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: France has lifted the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, a move that follows from a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year.
The Embassy of France in India confirmed the development with a statement, "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country." The change simplifies connections via Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and other French hubs, saving time and cost.
As of 10 April 2026, holders of ordinary Indian passports no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) when transiting through the international zone of any airport in France, as announced by President Macron during his recent India visit. #ChooseFrance pic.twitter.com/mHeCRpEsVL— French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2026
The change was set in motion during Macron's visit to India in February when he announced that steps would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals via France. A decree amending the order of May 10, 2010, which governed the documents and visas required for foreign nationals entering French territory, was subsequently adopted and published in France's Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9. The new rules came into effect the following day.
The waiver applies specifically to passengers holding an ordinary Indian passport and passing through the international zone of French airports while in transit to a third country, and who do not exit into French territory during their layover. India welcomed the move, saying it was in line with discussions held between the two sides earlier this year.
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