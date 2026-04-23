ETV Bharat / bharat

France Lifts Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals

New Delhi: France has lifted the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, a move that follows from a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year.

The Embassy of France in India confirmed the development with a statement, "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country." The change simplifies connections via Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and other French hubs, saving time and cost.