ETV Bharat / bharat

France Confers Chevalier de l’ Ordre National du Mérite On Dr Devi Shetty

Bengaluru: The Consulate General of France in Bangalore on Thursday announced the conferment of the Chevalier de l’ Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) on Dr Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health.

The honour was presented at a ceremony held at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru. Dr Shetty is being recognised for his generosity, availability and commitment to supporting the French community in Bengaluru during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time of unprecedented challenges, he and Narayana Health opened their doors to the French Consulate and the wider French community through vaccination initiatives and logistical assistance, demonstrating an exceptional spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

Dr Devi Shetty (left) receives Chevalier de l’ Ordre national du Mérite at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Established on 3 December 1963 by French President Charles de Gaulle, the Ordre national du Mérite is one of France’s two national orders of distinction and the country’s second-highest national order after the Legion of Honour. It recognises distinguished service and outstanding contributions by French citizens and foreign nationals across civilian and military fields, in both the public and private sectors. The Order comprises five grades: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross.

Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to recognise Dr Devi Shetty for his generosity and unwavering support to the French community in Bengaluru during the pandemic. His actions reflect the true spirit of solidarity and the enduring friendship between France and India."

Dr Devi Shetty said, "I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the Government of France. During the pandemic, we were happy to extend our support to the French community in Bengaluru. It was a difficult time for everyone, and standing together and helping one another was what mattered most. I am grateful to our teams who made this possible.”