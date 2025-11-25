ETV Bharat / bharat

Frames From Ayodhya: PM Modi, RSS Chief Bhagwat Lead Dhwajarohan Ceremony

A saffron flag ceremonially hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop the Ram temple during a ceremony, in Ayodhya ( PTI )

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the "wounds and pain" of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple here.

Modi made the remarks after ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag atop the Ram temple, an event marking the official completion of the shrine. He was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Calling the moment "epochal," the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that "the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple (PTI)

Modi said the sacred flag would stand as a testament that "truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood," and congratulated Ram 'bhakts' along with all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Our Ram does not discriminate, and we too are moving forward with the same spirit," urging citizens to embrace inclusivity as the nation advances.

He said that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, the country must achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation, adding that "we will have to awaken the Ram within us" to realise this vision.