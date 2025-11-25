ETV Bharat / bharat

Frames From Ayodhya: PM Modi, RSS Chief Bhagwat Lead Dhwajarohan Ceremony

PM Modi hoists the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop Ayodhya's Ram Temple, marking its completion and calling the moment historic.

A saffron flag ceremonially hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop the Ram temple during a ceremony, in Ayodhya (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 25, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

3 Min Read
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the "wounds and pain" of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple here.

Modi made the remarks after ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag atop the Ram temple, an event marking the official completion of the shrine. He was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Calling the moment "epochal," the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that "the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple (PTI)

Modi said the sacred flag would stand as a testament that "truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood," and congratulated Ram 'bhakts' along with all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Our Ram does not discriminate, and we too are moving forward with the same spirit," urging citizens to embrace inclusivity as the nation advances.

He said that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, the country must achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation, adding that "we will have to awaken the Ram within us" to realise this vision.

A saffron flag ceremonially hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop the Ram temple during a ceremony, in Ayodhya (PTI)

Modi stressed the need to take pride in India's civilisational heritage and "break free from the mentality of slavery," calling for a decisive effort over the next 10 years to shed inherited inferiority complexes.

He said the influence of Macaulay's legacy persisted long after Independence, asserting that India must rid itself of this mindset to progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sapt Mandir (PTI)

Rejecting what he termed a "distortion" that democracy was borrowed from abroad, Modi said, "India is the birthplace of democracy and it is embedded in our DNA." According to officials, the flag hoisting marked the formal completion of the Ram temple complex, nearly six years after the Supreme Court's landmark 2019 verdict that allotted the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the Ram Mandir.

PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony (PTI)

According to an official statement, the saffron flag measuring 22 feet x 11 feet is made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon hoisting rope, and is mounted atop a 161-foot spire.

The flag bears symbols of the Sun, representing Lord Ram's Surya Vansh, Om, and the Kovidara tree, described as the state tree of Ram Rajya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple (PTI)

Temple officials said the idol of Ram Lalla is located in the 'Garbhagriha' on the ground floor, a climb of 32 steps from the Singh Dwar on the eastern side.

The complex includes five mandaps - Nritya, Rang, Sabha, Prarthana and Kirtan and features restored heritage structures such as the ancient Shiv Mandir at Kuber Tila and the historic Sita Koop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple (PTI)

The Ram temple project began after the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment dated November 9, 2019. Following the ruling, the Centre constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced by Prime Minister Modi on February 5, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple (PTI)

The foundation stone for the temple was laid on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol took place on January 22, 2022. The Ram Darbar was opened to devotees on June 14, 2025.

