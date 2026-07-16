Frame Policy On Early Release Of Aged, Terminally Ill Prisoners: SC Tells States
The top court asked the Centre to extend technical support, digital infrastructure, and capacity‑building assistance to states and UTs to secure compliance with its directions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to formulate a policy within three months for the early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The judgment came on a plea filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking bail for prisoners who are terminally ill or are above 70 years of age.
The bench said the policy must clearly spell out eligibility criteria and procedural safeguards for release, and in particular, provide a uniform definition of “terminal illness.” The bench directed that the policy be drafted in consultation with State Legal Services Authorities to ensure institutional coordination and effective identification of eligible prisoners.
“All states and UTs shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, formulate and notify a comprehensive policy for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age and/or are terminally ill,” said the bench.
It stressed that the framework must lay down a transparent, time‑bound, and accessible procedure for filing, examining, and deciding applications for early or compassionate release. The bench also asked the Centre to extend technical support, digital infrastructure, and capacity‑building assistance to states and UTs to secure compliance with its directions.
The top court directed the Centre, states and Union territories to file compliance affidavits before it within six months, indicating the status of compliance. The apex court agreed in May last year to hear NALSA’s plea and sought responses from the Centre and others.
It sought directions to facilitate the release of prisoners aged above 70 years and those suffering from terminal illnesses. The plea stated that terminally ill prisoners and those of advanced age require specialised care and individual attention, which prison authorities may not be able to provide, given the extent of overcrowding in jails.
NALSA stated that as of December 31, 2022, India’s prison occupancy rate stood at 131 per cent, severely straining infrastructure and impacting the quality of medical care and dignified living conditions within jails.
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