ETV Bharat / bharat

Frame Policy On Early Release Of Aged, Terminally Ill Prisoners: SC Tells States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to formulate a policy within three months for the early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The judgment came on a plea filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking bail for prisoners who are terminally ill or are above 70 years of age.

The bench said the policy must clearly spell out eligibility criteria and procedural safeguards for release, and in particular, provide a uniform definition of “terminal illness.” The bench directed that the policy be drafted in consultation with State Legal Services Authorities to ensure institutional coordination and effective identification of eligible prisoners.

“All states and UTs shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, formulate and notify a comprehensive policy for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age and/or are terminally ill,” said the bench.

It stressed that the framework must lay down a transparent, time‑bound, and accessible procedure for filing, examining, and deciding applications for early or compassionate release. The bench also asked the Centre to extend technical support, digital infrastructure, and capacity‑building assistance to states and UTs to secure compliance with its directions.