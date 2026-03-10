ETV Bharat / bharat

Frame No-Fault Compensation Policy For Serious Adverse Events After Covid Vaccination: SC To Centre

File Photo: Supreme Court ( Getty Images )

By PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue. "No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanism for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.