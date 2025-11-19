‘Frame National Policy Uniform Rules On Organ Transplantation’: SC To Centre
The apex court directed the government to amend birth and death registration forms to specifically mention “brain death” and the option to donate organs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of directions to the Centre to frame a national policy and uniform rules in consultation with state governments to ensure a transparent and efficient system for organ donation and allocation.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench passed the directions on a PIL filed by the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation.
The apex court directed the government, in consultation with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), to amend birth and death registration forms (Form 4 and 4A) to specifically indicate if a death was a “brain death” and whether the option to donate organs was provided to the family.
The bench, in its order, requested the Centre to persuade Andhra Pradesh to adopt the 2011 amendments to the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.
The bench noted that Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep lack a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO). The bench asked the Centre to constitute these bodies under the National Organ Transplantation Programme after consulting the states.
The bench also directed that states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur, which have not yet adopted the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, do so expeditiously, stressing the "importance of the issue.
The bench asked the Centre to develop a national policy with "model allocation criteria" for organ transplants. The bench said it must address and mitigate issues of gender and caste bias and establish "uniform criteria for donors across the country" to end the state-wise discrepancies.
On Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel argued on the lack of uniformity around the applicability of the 2014 rules across the nation, as certain states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, rely on their own existing laws instead.
