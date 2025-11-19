ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Frame National Policy Uniform Rules On Organ Transplantation’: SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of directions to the Centre to frame a national policy and uniform rules in consultation with state governments to ensure a transparent and efficient system for organ donation and allocation.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench passed the directions on a PIL filed by the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation.

The apex court directed the government, in consultation with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), to amend birth and death registration forms (Form 4 and 4A) to specifically indicate if a death was a “brain death” and whether the option to donate organs was provided to the family.

The bench, in its order, requested the Centre to persuade Andhra Pradesh to adopt the 2011 amendments to the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.