Fourteen Chhattisgarh Villages Celebrate Independence Day For The First Time
These include villages in Abujhmarh and Kirandul areas of Narayanpur and Dantewada that were under the grip of Naxalism till recently.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Narayanpur/Dantewada: Fourteen villages in Chhattisgarh celebrated Independence Day for the first time in their history since the country gained independence.
These include nine villages in the Abujhmarh region and five in the Kirandul area—regions that were under the grip of Naxalism and fear until recently. The celebrations signify a transformation in these areas, which has been warmly welcomed by the local people.
The Abujhmarh villages where the tricolour was hoisted on Saturday for the first time include Korskodo, Hachekoti, Adanar, Boter, Kumnar, Diwalur, Gundekot, Rekapal, and Rasmeta. All these villages had been part of the Red Corridor, where Independence Day celebrations were previously an activity that the villagers could not engage in openly.
“Due to the continuous efforts of the security forces, we have reached a situation where the tricolour has been hoisted for the first time in many villages after becoming Naxal-free,” said Narayanpur’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Patel.
Meanwhile, District Collector Namrata Jain underlined, “Now that the district is Naxal-free, it should be our endeavour that this district writes a new glorious saga of development with everyone's efforts.”
In all these villages, residents were seen happily waving the tricolour alongside security forces, marking the return of confidence after years of fear. Observers say that this was an expression of growing faith in the democratic system and, most importantly, it signalled a shift where the villagers of Abujhmarh feel more firmly connected to the mainstream of the country. In an area that once lived under the shadow of guns, people came out to sing the national anthem and hoist the tricolour.
Authorities claim that the picture has changed significantly since March 31, 2026. They noted that this Independence Day celebration is highly significant because it marks the first occasion since August 15, 1947, that the day was celebrated openly in these villages after the region was declared Naxal-free. The excitement and pride were clearly visible on the faces of the villagers experiencing the celebration for the first time.
Similarly, five villages under the jurisdiction of the Kirandul Police Station in Dantewada experienced a similar euphoria for the first time. These included Purangel, Lohagaon, Badepalli, Bengpal, and Girsapara of the Gumlanar Gram Panchayat. The villagers here were filled with excitement, pride, and joy as they witnessed the tricolour flying for the first time in a fearless environment.
Dantewada SP Chandramohan Singh played a major role in organizing these celebrations with active public participation and enthusiasm. Police and administrative officers, along with security personnel, public representatives, women, youth, and a large number of villagers and children, participated in the event.
Patriotic songs, children's performances, and enthusiastic participation by the community made the event memorable, with the national anthem sung with immense pride. The villagers shared that they now feel connected to peace, development, and the mainstream, noting that this was the first time they were able to celebrate Independence Day with such genuine joy and confidence.
The Dantewada Police distributed sweets on the occasion, and children were given sports equipment to encourage them to pursue education, sports, and positive activities. Police and administrative officials interacted closely with the residents, inquiring about their problems and needs, seeking suggestions, and encouraging them to take advantage of various government schemes.
Villagers were also informed about preventing cybercrime and drug addiction, alongside awareness sessions regarding road safety and other social issues. The police officers appealed to them to remain vigilant against cyber fraud, stay away from drugs, and maintain social harmony, law, and order.
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