ETV Bharat / bharat

Fourteen Chhattisgarh Villages Celebrate Independence Day For The First Time

Narayanpur/Dantewada: Fourteen villages in Chhattisgarh celebrated Independence Day for the first time in their history since the country gained independence.

These include nine villages in the Abujhmarh region and five in the Kirandul area—regions that were under the grip of Naxalism and fear until recently. The celebrations signify a transformation in these areas, which has been warmly welcomed by the local people.

The Abujhmarh villages where the tricolour was hoisted on Saturday for the first time include Korskodo, Hachekoti, Adanar, Boter, Kumnar, Diwalur, Gundekot, Rekapal, and Rasmeta. All these villages had been part of the Red Corridor, where Independence Day celebrations were previously an activity that the villagers could not engage in openly.

“Due to the continuous efforts of the security forces, we have reached a situation where the tricolour has been hoisted for the first time in many villages after becoming Naxal-free,” said Narayanpur’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Patel.

Meanwhile, District Collector Namrata Jain underlined, “Now that the district is Naxal-free, it should be our endeavour that this district writes a new glorious saga of development with everyone's efforts.”

In all these villages, residents were seen happily waving the tricolour alongside security forces, marking the return of confidence after years of fear. Observers say that this was an expression of growing faith in the democratic system and, most importantly, it signalled a shift where the villagers of Abujhmarh feel more firmly connected to the mainstream of the country. In an area that once lived under the shadow of guns, people came out to sing the national anthem and hoist the tricolour.