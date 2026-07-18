Woman Murders Husband With Lover's Help After Feeding Him Drug-Laced Milk, Releasing Snake In Bed In Meerut
The woman along with the driver at her school murdered her husband as part of a conspiracy to pave way for marriage, reports Manish.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Meerut: In a shocking murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman along with her paramour killed her husband whom she had a love marriage with seven years ago in Meerut district, police said. Police have cracked the blind murder by arresting the woman, her paramour and two snake charmers in the case.
How The Murder Came To Light
The slain has been identified as Atul Panwar, 32, a resident of Bhandora village in the Bahsuma police station area. Atul lived in a rented house in Hastinapur with his wife, Damini, 30, and their six-year-old son. The couple had a love marriage seven years ago. For the past four years, they had been running 'Krishna Kids Play School'—attended by approximately 150 children—just a short distance from their home.
Divulging details about the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said that on Friday at around 6 AM, the Hastinapur police station received information about the death of Atul under suspicious circumstances. “A snake was found in his bed. Police personnel and the Circle Officer (CO) of Mawana immediately arrived at the scene,” Pandey said.
Damini and other family members hurriedly rushed Atul to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Atul's family members had already suspected Damini, so they immediately lodged a complaint with the police alleging a premeditated murder prompting the police and forensic team to launch a probe.
Confession To The Chilling Murder
According to the police, during initial questioning, Damini misled the police. She claimed that around 2:00 AM, due to the heatwave, she had taken her son and gone to sleep in another room.
Damini told police that when she went to Atul's room with tea in the morning, he was covered with a bedsheet. When he did not respond to her calls, she removed the sheet and found a black snake sitting there, she said adding snakebite marks were also found on Atul's right leg.
The Call Detail Records That Spilled The Beans
Upon examining the call detail records (CDR) of Damini's mobile phone, the police discovered that she had been in frequent contact with Tushar, the van driver at their school. When the police took Tushar into custody and interrogated him rigorously, he confessed to the entire gruesome plot.
Tushar told police during interrogation that he and Damini were involved in a romantic relationship and wanted to marry each other. Atul previously worked at a computer company and held an insurance policy worth Rs 20 lakh. Damini and Tushar sought to eliminate Atul and claim the insurance money so they could eventually get married.
Tushar's interrogation also revealed that he had previously attempted to kill Atul by ramming into him with an Ertiga car, but he had survived. On Thursday night, Damini administered an overdose of sleeping pills to Atul in his milk, causing him to fall into a deep state of unconsciousness. Subsequently, Tushar brought a venomous snake—purchased from two snake charmers—and released it into Atul's blanket; the snake then bit him.
SSP Pandey said that the family members—particularly his wife—attempted to portray Atul's death as a case of snakebite. “However, the circumstances raised doubts; given that snakes are naturally shy creatures, it seemed unlikely that one would crawl under the bedsheets to bite someone,” he said.
Upon conducting technical surveillance, investigators discovered a pattern of frequent communication and a relationship between the slain's wife, Damini, and Tushar, a driver at the school where she worked. A photograph of the snake inside a container was also recovered from Tushar's mobile phone.
Police have arrested the woman, her paramour Tushar besides two snake charmers in the case.
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