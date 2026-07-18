ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Murders Husband With Lover's Help After Feeding Him Drug-Laced Milk, Releasing Snake In Bed In Meerut

Meerut: In a shocking murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman along with her paramour killed her husband whom she had a love marriage with seven years ago in Meerut district, police said. Police have cracked the blind murder by arresting the woman, her paramour and two snake charmers in the case.

How The Murder Came To Light

The slain has been identified as Atul Panwar, 32, a resident of Bhandora village in the Bahsuma police station area. Atul lived in a rented house in Hastinapur with his wife, Damini, 30, and their six-year-old son. The couple had a love marriage seven years ago. For the past four years, they had been running 'Krishna Kids Play School'—attended by approximately 150 children—just a short distance from their home.

Divulging details about the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said that on Friday at around 6 AM, the Hastinapur police station received information about the death of Atul under suspicious circumstances. “A snake was found in his bed. Police personnel and the Circle Officer (CO) of Mawana immediately arrived at the scene,” Pandey said.

Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband in Meerut (ETV Bharat)

Damini and other family members hurriedly rushed Atul to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Atul's family members had already suspected Damini, so they immediately lodged a complaint with the police alleging a premeditated murder prompting the police and forensic team to launch a probe.

Confession To The Chilling Murder