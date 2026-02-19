ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Videos Which Forms Basis Of Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Were Not Shown To Him, Kapil Sibal To SC

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged in the Supreme Court on Thursday that four videos forming the basis of his detention were not shown to him and only the thumbnails on a pen drive were displayed.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, contended before the bench that the state claims the DIG came with a laptop, showed him four videos, and that the laptop was provided to the detainee on October 5, 2025, but those four videos were not there.

A lawyer, assisting Sibal, submitted before the bench that the pen drive was inserted into the laptop before Wangchuk, but he only saw the thumbnails. The lawyer stressed that none of the thumbnails was clicked, and the videos were not played.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj informed the bench that there is a video showing the conversation between the DIG and the detainee. Sibal pressed that not supplying the videos violated Wangchu's right to effective representation before the advisory board as well as the government.