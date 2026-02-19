Four Videos Which Forms Basis Of Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Were Not Shown To Him, Kapil Sibal To SC
The bench said it would see the relevant video recordings, including a 40-minute video of the interaction between police officials and the detainee.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged in the Supreme Court on Thursday that four videos forming the basis of his detention were not shown to him and only the thumbnails on a pen drive were displayed.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, contended before the bench that the state claims the DIG came with a laptop, showed him four videos, and that the laptop was provided to the detainee on October 5, 2025, but those four videos were not there.
A lawyer, assisting Sibal, submitted before the bench that the pen drive was inserted into the laptop before Wangchuk, but he only saw the thumbnails. The lawyer stressed that none of the thumbnails was clicked, and the videos were not played.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj informed the bench that there is a video showing the conversation between the DIG and the detainee. Sibal pressed that not supplying the videos violated Wangchu's right to effective representation before the advisory board as well as the government.
Sibal argued that if it is assumed that they showed him, but that is not the requirement of law, and the requirement is to give it to him. Sibal contended that they have to provide the document, and he does not have to ask for it. "It is their constitutional duty to supply. We have said that time and again that the four were never supplied," Sibal said.
After hearing submissions, the bench said it would see the relevant video recordings, including a 40-minute video of the interaction between police officials and the detainee. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 23, 2026.
On Monday, the top court questioned the Centre regarding the transcripts of videos submitted against Wangchuk and emphasised that in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), translations must be precise. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo seeking to declare Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act illegal.
