ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Senior Resident Doctors Suspended Over First Year PG Student's Suicide In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: Four senior resident doctors were suspended for six months on Monday over the suicide of a first year PG student of the Microbiology Department at the Government Medical College in Gujarat's Surat.

Dr Nirali Vasave, Dr Anuj Maheshwari, Dr Dikshita Ghevariya, and Dr Hina Bhut have also been ordered to vacate the PG hostel immediately. Besides, they have been barred from all academic and clinical activities. Meanwhile, the probe into the suicide of the PG student at Surat New Civil Hospital has officially confirmed that severe, prolonged ragging by seniors drove the young medical professional to take his own life.

The deceased (29), hailed from Modasa in Aravalli district and was found dead in his room at the Boys' PG Hostel at the New Civil Hospital campus. Statements from fellow junior doctors and the victim’s father revealed that he had been subjected to continuous verbal abuse, mental pressure, and inhumane ragging by senior residents over the preceding 15 days.

Following a directive from Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, an inquiry committee chaired by Dean Dr Jayesh M Brahmbhatt and Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama conducted a marathon overnight hearing during which statements of nine first-year resident doctors, senior residents, faculty members, technicians, and hostel staff were recorded.