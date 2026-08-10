Four Senior Resident Doctors Suspended Over First Year PG Student's Suicide In Gujarat's Surat
Probe into suicide of PG student confirmed severe, prolonged ragging by seniors drove him to take his own life, report Mehul Bakhodiya and Jaideep Bhatia
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Surat: Four senior resident doctors were suspended for six months on Monday over the suicide of a first year PG student of the Microbiology Department at the Government Medical College in Gujarat's Surat.
Dr Nirali Vasave, Dr Anuj Maheshwari, Dr Dikshita Ghevariya, and Dr Hina Bhut have also been ordered to vacate the PG hostel immediately. Besides, they have been barred from all academic and clinical activities. Meanwhile, the probe into the suicide of the PG student at Surat New Civil Hospital has officially confirmed that severe, prolonged ragging by seniors drove the young medical professional to take his own life.
The deceased (29), hailed from Modasa in Aravalli district and was found dead in his room at the Boys' PG Hostel at the New Civil Hospital campus. Statements from fellow junior doctors and the victim’s father revealed that he had been subjected to continuous verbal abuse, mental pressure, and inhumane ragging by senior residents over the preceding 15 days.
Following a directive from Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, an inquiry committee chaired by Dean Dr Jayesh M Brahmbhatt and Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama conducted a marathon overnight hearing during which statements of nine first-year resident doctors, senior residents, faculty members, technicians, and hostel staff were recorded.
The Anti-Ragging Committee and College Council unanimously confirmed the allegations of ragging and severe misconduct. Following the probe, notices were also issued to four faculty members for negligence, including Microbiology Department Head Dr Sumaiya Mulla, Dr Sangita Rajdev, Dr Yogita Mistry, and Dr Latika Purohit.
Following the victim's funeral in Modasa, his father along with medical community members, demanded that anti-ragging laws be strictly enforced on the ground rather than remaining mere policy on paper. The state government has assured a transparent police and forensic investigation to ensure complete legal accountability.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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