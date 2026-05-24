Four PSUs To Strengthen CBSE's Payment Gateway System; IIT Experts Will Assist In Ensuring Glitch-Free Re-Evaluation
Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan asked CBSE to submit a detailed report on complaints about technical and payment-related issues faced by students during re-evaluation process.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the complaints of technical glitches and payment-related issues faced by students and parents during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) post-result and re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to address the concerns and overhaul the system.
Following the discussion, it was decided that four major public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and integrating it with its post-exam services portal.
The move is aimed at ensuring that the banks enable CBSE to put in place a robust system to ensure timely payments, address glitches and facilitate automatic refunds in cases where excess amounts have been paid by students.
Pradhan also directed CBSE for a complete overhaul of their payment gateway system. "It is envisaged that the coordinated effort with Ministry of Finance and Public Sector Banks shall ensure seamless digital transactions, improved payment gateway stability and smooth experience for students availing CBSE re-evaluation and related services," the Ministry of Education stated.
This apart, Pradhan has also directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to assist CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.
The expert teams will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance, a release issued by the Education Ministry said. "The team will also examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/ user access systems/ payment gateways are accurate and in order," it added.
Pradhan has reiterated that students' interest remain paramount and all necessary corrective measures need to be undertaken by CBSE on priority to ensure a transparent, efficient and student-friendly system.
Meanwhile, CBSE has already announced that all candidates who were charged extra while applying for scanned copies during the Class 12 post-result process will be issued refunds. Similarly, in cases where a lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required, the board clarified.
This comes after the board faced widespread social media backlash over its newly introduced digital evaluation process. CBSE said certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies on May 21 and May 22.
Earlier on Saturday, Pradhan asked CBSE to submit a detailed report regarding complaints about the technical and payment-related issues during the re-evaluation process.
In a statement, CBSE said that over 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year and students were given the chance to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer scripts followed by verification and re-evaluation.
Also Read