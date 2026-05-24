ETV Bharat / bharat

Four PSUs To Strengthen CBSE's Payment Gateway System; IIT Experts Will Assist In Ensuring Glitch-Free Re-Evaluation

New Delhi: In view of the complaints of technical glitches and payment-related issues faced by students and parents during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) post-result and re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to address the concerns and overhaul the system.

Following the discussion, it was decided that four major public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and integrating it with its post-exam services portal.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the banks enable CBSE to put in place a robust system to ensure timely payments, address glitches and facilitate automatic refunds in cases where excess amounts have been paid by students.

Pradhan also directed CBSE for a complete overhaul of their payment gateway system. "It is envisaged that the coordinated effort with Ministry of Finance and Public Sector Banks shall ensure seamless digital transactions, improved payment gateway stability and smooth experience for students availing CBSE re-evaluation and related services," the Ministry of Education stated.

This apart, Pradhan has also directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to assist CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

The expert teams will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance, a release issued by the Education Ministry said. "The team will also examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/ user access systems/ payment gateways are accurate and in order," it added.