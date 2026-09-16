ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Ponds, 24 Million Litres: Ladakh's New Glacier Water Project Creates 1,000 Acre Command Area

Srinagar: Four large water storage ponds constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh have been filled with glacier meltwater within five months, marking a major water conservation effort in the high-altitude cold desert of Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday said the four ponds have been fully operationalised after the fourth reservoir was recharged on September 9.

“With immense delight and satisfaction, I share that all four large ponds, constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh, have now been filled with glacier meltwater, in a record time of just five months,” Saxena said in a post on X.

Construction of the four ponds began on April 10. The first pond was inaugurated on June 21, followed by the filling of the second on July 19. The third pond was filled on August 24, while the fourth reached operational status on September 9.

Each pond measures 60 metres by 40 metres and has a depth of two metres. Together, the four reservoirs are designed to store nearly 24 million litres of glacier meltwater, with each pond holding about 6 million litres.

The water is being diverted from the Stok Glacier stream through the Igoo-Phey Canal. The system allows seasonal glacier meltwater that previously flowed away to be captured and stored for use in the surrounding area.

The administration said the project is expected to create a new command area of nearly 1,000 acres. The stored water is intended to support irrigation, ecological restoration and longer-term water security in the region.

The project is significant for Ladakh because the Union Territory faces severe water constraints despite receiving substantial seasonal runoff from glaciers. Much of the region is a high-altitude cold desert, where agriculture and rural livelihoods depend heavily on limited water availability during the growing season.

The Him Sarovar project is part of a broader effort by the Ladakh administration to make greater use of glacier meltwater through relatively simple water-management infrastructure.