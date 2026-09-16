Four Ponds, 24 Million Litres: Ladakh's New Glacier Water Project Creates 1,000 Acre Command Area
The ponds constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh have have been filled with glacier meltwater within five months.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Four large water storage ponds constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh have been filled with glacier meltwater within five months, marking a major water conservation effort in the high-altitude cold desert of Ladakh.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday said the four ponds have been fully operationalised after the fourth reservoir was recharged on September 9.
“With immense delight and satisfaction, I share that all four large ponds, constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh, have now been filled with glacier meltwater, in a record time of just five months,” Saxena said in a post on X.
With immense delight and satisfaction, I share that all four large ponds, constructed under Project Him Sarovar at Spituk Farka in Leh, have now been filled with glacier meltwater, in a record time of just 5 months.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 16, 2026
The works on construction of the four large ponds started on… pic.twitter.com/HMhugI6bK0
Construction of the four ponds began on April 10. The first pond was inaugurated on June 21, followed by the filling of the second on July 19. The third pond was filled on August 24, while the fourth reached operational status on September 9.
Each pond measures 60 metres by 40 metres and has a depth of two metres. Together, the four reservoirs are designed to store nearly 24 million litres of glacier meltwater, with each pond holding about 6 million litres.
The water is being diverted from the Stok Glacier stream through the Igoo-Phey Canal. The system allows seasonal glacier meltwater that previously flowed away to be captured and stored for use in the surrounding area.
The administration said the project is expected to create a new command area of nearly 1,000 acres. The stored water is intended to support irrigation, ecological restoration and longer-term water security in the region.
The project is significant for Ladakh because the Union Territory faces severe water constraints despite receiving substantial seasonal runoff from glaciers. Much of the region is a high-altitude cold desert, where agriculture and rural livelihoods depend heavily on limited water availability during the growing season.
The Him Sarovar project is part of a broader effort by the Ladakh administration to make greater use of glacier meltwater through relatively simple water-management infrastructure.
The administration recently announced another major initiative aimed at reviving the shrinking Tso Kar Lake in Changthang.
Under that project, glacier meltwater from the Rupsho Kharnak stream is being channelised toward Tso Kar. The administration said the stream can carry an average of about 320 million litres of water a day during the summer period, much of which currently flows away into the Sindhu river system.
Tso Kar, located at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet, has reportedly shrunk by almost 70% over the past decade. The lake, once spread across nearly 11,000 acres, is now estimated to cover about 3,200 acres, according to the Ladakh administration.
The lake's decline has also affected its surrounding ecosystem. Tso Kar has historically provided habitat for migratory birds, including the black-necked crane, while its surrounding grasslands have supported local Pashmina goat herders.
The administration's plan for Tso Kar involves using natural depressions along the flow of the Rupsho Kharnak stream as additional water bodies before the water reaches the lake. Officials say the approach will help retain water, settle sediments and create new freshwater wetlands.
The Tso Kar project follows the experience gained from diverting Stok Glacier water toward the Igoo-Phey and Chuchot areas near Leh.
According to the administration, about 90 million litres of Stok Glacier water has been channelised into village canals to irrigate previously parched land. The completion of the four Him Sarovar ponds at Spituk Farka represents a further expansion of that approach.
Saxena said the projects reflect the administration's focus on water conservation, agriculture and ecological restoration in Ladakh.
“This achievement reflects our Administration’s unwavering commitment to environmental resilience, agricultural revival, and sustainable water security in Ladakh’s cold desert,” he said.
The completion of the four ponds comes ahead of the harsh winter season in Ladakh, when temperatures can fall well below freezing and water availability becomes even more challenging.
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