Four Of Family Held For Murder Of Junior Engineer In Kullu
The arrested accused include a female doctor, her husband, an Ayurvedic medical officer, her father-in-law and her brother-in-law.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Kullu: Police claim to have made an important breakthrough in the case pertaining to the murder of Junior Engineer (JE) with the Jal Shakti Department, Labh Singh Guleria. They have arrested four persons of a family, including a doctor couple employed with the government.
The arrested accused include a female doctor posted at Dhalpur Regional Hospital in Kullu, her husband, an Ayurvedic medical officer in Lahaul-Spiti, her father-in-law and her brother-in-law.
Kullu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said, "Based on a complaint received on July 24, police registered a case and began an investigation. Following the death of Guleria at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on July 26, the murder charge was added. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed took the investigation forward, and based on technical and scientific evidence, four accused were arrested on July 29."
Guleria was found seriously injured on July 24 near a drain in Gandhinagar area of Kullu. His wife had reported to the police that she had called him when he hadn't returned home late that night. He had told her that there had been a road accident in Pirdi and he would be home shortly.
When he didn't return home for a long time, the family began searching for him and found him injured in Gandhinagar. He was first taken to the Regional Hospital in Kullu, from where he was referred to AIIMS, Bilaspur, where he died while being treated on July 26.
The SIT constituted after his death thoroughly examined closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the entire area, call detail records (CDRs) and other technical evidence. An examination of the deceased’s call details revealed that the JE had frequent conversations with a female doctor. Based on this, the SIT questioned the female doctor and her domestic help who revealed that the JE had frequented the house. Subsequent rigorous interrogation of the suspects revealed the entire plot of the case.
According to sources, the investigation revealed that the female doctor's family suspected an alleged illicit relationship between her and Guleria. Consequently, on July 24, the female doctor called him to her home on the pretext of inspecting a pipe. During this, a dispute broke out and the woman's husband, brother-in-law, and father-in-law brutally assaulted Guleria, leaving him seriously injured. The accused subsequently dumped him on the roadside and fled.
The investigation also revealed that footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the house had been deleted after the incident. The female doctor had even asked her brother-in-law to replace the digital video recorder (DVR) so that the police would not find any evidence. However, based on the CDRs and other technical evidence, the SIT tracked the accused and arrested all four. Further probe is on into the matter.