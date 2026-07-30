ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Of Family Held For Murder Of Junior Engineer In Kullu

Kullu: Police claim to have made an important breakthrough in the case pertaining to the murder of Junior Engineer (JE) with the Jal Shakti Department, Labh Singh Guleria. They have arrested four persons of a family, including a doctor couple employed with the government.

The arrested accused include a female doctor posted at Dhalpur Regional Hospital in Kullu, her husband, an Ayurvedic medical officer in Lahaul-Spiti, her father-in-law and her brother-in-law.

Kullu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said, "Based on a complaint received on July 24, police registered a case and began an investigation. Following the death of Guleria at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on July 26, the murder charge was added. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed took the investigation forward, and based on technical and scientific evidence, four accused were arrested on July 29."

Guleria was found seriously injured on July 24 near a drain in Gandhinagar area of ​​Kullu. His wife had reported to the police that she had called him when he hadn't returned home late that night. He had told her that there had been a road accident in Pirdi and he would be home shortly.