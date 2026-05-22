ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Four Of Family Found Dead In Arya Nagar, Durg District

Durg-Bhilai: Bodies of four members of a family, including two children, were found inside their house at Arya Nagar in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Friday. The incident happened within the jurisdiction of Mohan Nagar police station. The police rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident.

While the children’s bodies were found lying on a bed, the bodies of the husband and wife were found hanging. According to preliminary investigations, the case appeared to be one of suicide. It is suspected that the couple first administered poison to the children before hanging themselves.

The deceased were identified as Govind Sahu, 45, Chanchal Sahu, Drishna Sahu, 13, and Yashant Sahu, 11.

Neighbours said Govind Sahu was employed at a private company while his wife was a homemaker. The family had returned just a few days ago after visiting the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, although the police said that the note was being examined to determine its authenticity.

Durg City ASP Sukhnandan Rathore said, "Bodies of the husband, wife, and children have been recovered. A case has been registered. A suicide note has been found, which is currently being examined. The deceased family members lived in the specific room where the incident occurred."