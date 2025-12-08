ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Delhi Sisters Went To Goa On First Family Trip. Only One Survived The Nightclub Blaze

New Delhi: The Goa nightclub fire has been devastating for many families. So far, 25 people have died in the tragedy, including four members of a single family from Delhi-NCR. In the tragic incident, two sisters lost their lives by entering the blazing fire to save another sister.

This was the family's first trip to Goa. It turned out to be their last. The four tourists were the Joshi sisters — Saroj (39), Anita (41) and Kamala (42) — and Vinod Kumar (43), the husband of the fourth sister, Bhavna Joshi, who identified all of them.

Bhavna Joshi, who was also at the Goa nightclub, is the only family member who survived the accident. Vinod, who went inside to rescue his three sisters-in-law after rescuing his wife Bhavna, became the fourth victim.

Following the incident, grief has engulfed Vinod's home in Delhi, with friends and relatives arriving since morning to offer condolences. The bodies of all four victims remain in Goa. Neighbours said they expect to receive the bodies in Uttam Nagar by Monday evening.