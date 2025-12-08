Four Delhi Sisters Went To Goa On First Family Trip. Only One Survived The Nightclub Blaze
The husband of the sister who survived also died in the flames trying to save his sisters-in-law. Their bodies are expected to arrive by evening.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Goa nightclub fire has been devastating for many families. So far, 25 people have died in the tragedy, including four members of a single family from Delhi-NCR. In the tragic incident, two sisters lost their lives by entering the blazing fire to save another sister.
This was the family's first trip to Goa. It turned out to be their last. The four tourists were the Joshi sisters — Saroj (39), Anita (41) and Kamala (42) — and Vinod Kumar (43), the husband of the fourth sister, Bhavna Joshi, who identified all of them.
Bhavna Joshi, who was also at the Goa nightclub, is the only family member who survived the accident. Vinod, who went inside to rescue his three sisters-in-law after rescuing his wife Bhavna, became the fourth victim.
Following the incident, grief has engulfed Vinod's home in Delhi, with friends and relatives arriving since morning to offer condolences. The bodies of all four victims remain in Goa. Neighbours said they expect to receive the bodies in Uttam Nagar by Monday evening.
Vinod's elder brother and family members left for Goa yesterday to collect the bodies. They will return with the bodies after all legal proceedings are completed. Neighbour Shivendra Rawat said, "Vinod was a very friendly and social person, socialising with everyone."
Another neighbour, Harish, said that on the night of the incident, the Joshis had gone to the nightclub for dinner. "By the time the fire broke out, they were finished and about to leave, but one of his sisters was trapped inside. The sisters ran inside to save their sibling, and Vinod followed them. Sadly, they all died. Bhavna was the only one who managed to escape. As soon as the news spread, we kept calling her number."
Bhavna has two young children with Vinod. Her sisters have also left behind children. Neighbours said they have learnt that the nightclub had been closed for a long time, and asked, "Why was it reopened? Everything was being done in connivance with the government."
Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred at the Rajendra Nagar Coaching Centre in Delhi when innocent people lost lives, also due to government and administrative negligence.
Also Read:
- Goa Nightclub Fire: Five From Uttarakhand Among 25 Killed Worked As Staff, Dhami Speaks To Sawant
- Family Of 3 Nightclub Victims Said They Went To Goa Due To Lack Of Livelihood Opportunities In State
- Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Fire Erupted On Dance Floor, Says Eyewitness
- Goa Nightclub Blaze: 'Electric Fireworks' Suspected Cause; Chief General Manager Among Four Staffers Arrested, Says CM Pramod Sawant