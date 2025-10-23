ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Members Of Dreaded Pathak Gang Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, ANI reported, quoting police officials.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were shot dead in the encounter, the officials said.

Police said all four were wanted in several cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.