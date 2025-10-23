Four Members Of Dreaded Pathak Gang Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Delhi
Police said all four were wanted in several cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 8:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.
The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, ANI reported, quoting police officials.
Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were shot dead in the encounter, the officials said.
Police said all four were wanted in several cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, police said.
"When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead," the officials added.
Confirming the operation, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said, "Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of the Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang in Delhi, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police launched an operation in Rohini. During the exchange of fire, all four criminals sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed. The gang was wanted in multiple heinous offences in Bihar."
Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in. The accused persons, Ranjan, Bimesh Aman were wanted in several cases. Several relevant sections of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against them in Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya. Further investigation is underway.
