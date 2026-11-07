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Four JNU Students Rusticated From Campus After Clash In Hostel, Three Injured

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has rusticated four students and barred them from entering the campus with immediate effect following a clash involving sharp-edged weapons at the Barak Hostel, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 in room 119 of the hostel, where a group of students allegedly entered the room of a student.

A dispute between the students escalated into a violent altercation, during which they allegedly attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, leaving three seriously injured.

The incident left bloodstains on the premises, with eyewitnesses reporting traces of blood from the first floor to the ground floor, triggering shock among students and faculty members.

In an order issued by the Proctor's Office, four students were rusticated under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the JNU Act, 1966.

The students have been barred from the entire university campus with immediate effect, pending the completion of a proctorial inquiry.