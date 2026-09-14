Four Hindu Raksha Dal 'Activists' Booked For Threatening, Extorting Ghaziabad Cafe Owner
Harleen Kaur alleged Saurabh Pandit, Daksh Chaudhary, Akku Pandit, and Amit Pehalwan invoked HRD president Pinky Chaudhary's name to extort and assault, reports Shehzad Aabid.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A case has been registered at the Indirapuram police station, against four "activists" of the Ghaziabad-based Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD), under sections 74, 308(2), 115(2), 352, and 351(2) of the BNS, following a commotion at Valala Cafe in D-Mall, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, based on a complaint filed by the cafe's owner, Harleen Kaur.
The victim has also issued a statement regarding the incident. According to Harleen, "I run a cafe inside D-Mall, Indirapuram, all documents for which are in order. For some time now, individuals from the Hindu Raksha Dal, specifically Saurabh Pandit, Daksh Chaudhary, Akku Pandit, and Amit Pehalwan, have been coming to my cafe and demanding free food. They would leave without paying, often invoking the names of police officers and Pinky Chaudhary (president of HRD). A few days ago, when I asked them to pay the bill — suggesting they should contribute at least a small amount — they verbally abused and assaulted my staff."
The cafe owner further stated, "They had visited previously as well, and engaged in vandalism. When I objected, they threatened to kill me and demanded a monthly payment of Rs 50,000. A complaint regarding this entire matter was lodged by calling the 112 helpline."
The victim has also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action in this matter. In her statement, she said, "They are constantly targeting me. I fear for my life because they barge into the cafe without cause, vandalise the premises, and assault people."
Harleen Kaur asked, "I started this business by taking out a loan; should I repay the loan, pay the property rent, or pay these people? This is nothing but extortion. Do I now have to pay 'goonda tax' to these people?"
She added, "They have previously stated that if I don't pay the 'goonda tax', I won't be able to run the cafe, claiming they have already managed to get a cafe shut down in Rajnagar." She further said, "I also have videos showing them demand money, get paid, and of the physical assault that took place. I possess all relevant call recordings as well, which I am ready to submit."
According to Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya, "A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by cafe owner Harleen Kaur. The matter is under investigation, and further action will be determined based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the probe."
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