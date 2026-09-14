ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Hindu Raksha Dal 'Activists' Booked For Threatening, Extorting Ghaziabad Cafe Owner

Ghaziabad: A case has been registered at the Indirapuram police station, against four "activists" of the Ghaziabad-based Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD), under sections 74, 308(2), 115(2), 352, and 351(2) of the BNS, following a commotion at Valala Cafe in D-Mall, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, based on a complaint filed by the cafe's owner, Harleen Kaur.

The victim has also issued a statement regarding the incident. According to Harleen, "I run a cafe inside D-Mall, Indirapuram, all documents for which are in order. For some time now, individuals from the Hindu Raksha Dal, specifically Saurabh Pandit, Daksh Chaudhary, Akku Pandit, and Amit Pehalwan, have been coming to my cafe and demanding free food. They would leave without paying, often invoking the names of police officers and Pinky Chaudhary (president of HRD). A few days ago, when I asked them to pay the bill — suggesting they should contribute at least a small amount — they verbally abused and assaulted my staff."

The cafe owner further stated, "They had visited previously as well, and engaged in vandalism. When I objected, they threatened to kill me and demanded a monthly payment of Rs 50,000. A complaint regarding this entire matter was lodged by calling the 112 helpline."

The victim has also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action in this matter. In her statement, she said, "They are constantly targeting me. I fear for my life because they barge into the cafe without cause, vandalise the premises, and assault people."