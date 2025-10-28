Four Gujaratis Freed After Being Held Hostage In Iran, ₹2 Crore Ransom Demanded
Four people from Mansa were kidnapped in Iran while en route to Australia. MLA J S Patel’s appeal to Amit Shah led to their release.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 11:05 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Four Gujaratis who were taken hostage in Iran have been freed after a ransom demand of ₹2 crore. The rescue came after Mansa MLA J S Patel informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. The four were flown to New Delhi and then brought back to Gujarat, arriving at Ahmedabad airport this afternoon.
As per details, the group, including a couple from Bapupura village in Mansa taluka, had left for Australia through a local agent. They were first taken to Delhi, then flown via Bangkok and Dubai to Tehran. But after landing in Tehran, they were pushed into a taxi and kidnapped. The abductors filmed them, demanding ₹2 crore from their families. The video, shared on WhatsApp, showed the victims being beaten mercilessly.
When the matter came to light, MLA Patel wrote to Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention. Following coordination with the Home Ministry, all four were released and safely repatriated.
Back in Gujarat, Patel met the victims’ families in Bapupura village. Speaking about the case, he said three young men and a woman from his constituency had been tricked by an agent promising work in Australia. “They were taken through several countries and eventually kidnapped in Iran. The video that surfaced showed two brothers being brutally beaten, while the sister and another brother were gagged,” he said.