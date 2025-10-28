ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Gujaratis Freed After Being Held Hostage In Iran, ₹2 Crore Ransom Demanded

Ahmedabad: Four Gujaratis who were taken hostage in Iran have been freed after a ransom demand of ₹2 crore. The rescue came after Mansa MLA J S Patel informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. The four were flown to New Delhi and then brought back to Gujarat, arriving at Ahmedabad airport this afternoon.

As per details, the group, including a couple from Bapupura village in Mansa taluka, had left for Australia through a local agent. They were first taken to Delhi, then flown via Bangkok and Dubai to Tehran. But after landing in Tehran, they were pushed into a taxi and kidnapped. The abductors filmed them, demanding ₹2 crore from their families. The video, shared on WhatsApp, showed the victims being beaten mercilessly.