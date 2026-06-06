Over 300 AIADMK Members Including Four Ex-Ministers, Seven Ex-MLAs Join TVK
Arivazhagan, who served as the helicopter pilot of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also joined TVK.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Chennai: Over 300 AIADMK members, including four former ministers and seven former MLAs, joined the ruling Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
They joined the TVK in the presence of party leaders N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Maria Wilson at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here. Along with them, several members from other parties also joined TVK.
The seven former MLAs who joined TVK are Govindasamy (Papireddipatti constituency), Sundararaj (Sangagiri), Rajamuthu (Veerapandi), Manraj (Srivilliputhur), Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam), Rajavarman (Sivakasi), and V K R Srinivasan (Arcot).
Similarly, the four former ministers who joined TVK are Udumalaipettai Radhakrishnan, Palladam M S M Anandan, Cuddalore M C Sampath, and Kadambur Raju. Many others, such as former DMK MLA J Karunanidhi and Murugan from AMMK, also joined TVK.
Also, Arivazhagan — who served as the helicopter pilot of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — joined the party led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Following the Assembly elections this year, the AIDMK lost its status as the principal opposition party and was relegated to third place. Key functionaries of the party revolted against General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, holding him responsible for the situation.
Subsequently, the party split into two factions. Further, some members left the party to join rival political groups. Although the faction-ridden party has recently reunited, leaders such as former Minister C Vijayabaskar and C V Shanmugam remain hesitant to accept EPS's leadership.
Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader Udumalai Radhakrishnan said AIADMK functionaries maintained strict discipline during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and that her demise was a major setback for the party.
Although they had remained in AIADMK for the past five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances, he said.
He said they see the ideals of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa reflected in the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. He further said they would work wholeheartedly for TVK and support the younger generation of leaders, with a focus on securing victory in the upcoming local body elections.
Minister Sengottaiyan reflected on the movement of TVK and said that the people of Tamil Nadu voted for a change, trusting the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay.
Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK government has outdone the former DMK and AIADMK governments in terms of ending corruption in the state. He equated CM Vijay's cabinet to former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa's cabinets, stating that the TVK is carrying their legacy forward.
Rural Development Minister N Anand welcomed the newly joined members and called for solidarity and cooperation within the party.
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