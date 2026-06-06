ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 300 AIADMK Members Including Four Ex-Ministers, Seven Ex-MLAs Join TVK

Four former AIADMK ministers and seven former MLAs were among the 300 who joined the ruling Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Over 300 AIADMK members, including four former ministers and seven former MLAs, joined the ruling Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

They joined the TVK in the presence of party leaders N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Maria Wilson at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here. Along with them, several members from other parties also joined TVK.

The seven former MLAs who joined TVK are Govindasamy (Papireddipatti constituency), Sundararaj (Sangagiri), Rajamuthu (Veerapandi), Manraj (Srivilliputhur), Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam), Rajavarman (Sivakasi), and V K R Srinivasan (Arcot).

Similarly, the four former ministers who joined TVK are Udumalaipettai Radhakrishnan, Palladam M S M Anandan, Cuddalore M C Sampath, and Kadambur Raju. Many others, such as former DMK MLA J Karunanidhi and Murugan from AMMK, also joined TVK.

Also, Arivazhagan — who served as the helicopter pilot of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — joined the party led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Following the Assembly elections this year, the AIDMK lost its status as the principal opposition party and was relegated to third place. Key functionaries of the party revolted against General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, holding him responsible for the situation.

Subsequently, the party split into two factions. Further, some members left the party to join rival political groups. Although the faction-ridden party has recently reunited, leaders such as former Minister C Vijayabaskar and C V Shanmugam remain hesitant to accept EPS's leadership.