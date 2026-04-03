Five Dead, Several Blinded After Consuming 'Spurious Liquor' In Bihar
Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case after registering an FIR following a complaint by a family.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Motihari: At least five persons have died, and several others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said Friday.
According to officials, over 15 people fell ill, with six losing their eyesight, while others have been referred to hospitals in Muzaffarpur. "Fifteen people remain critically ill from toxic liquor containing methyl alcohol, with six blind and two on ventilators. They are receiving treatment at hospitals in Motihari and Muzaffarpur," they said.
Doctors report severe complications like coma, blindness, and lung damage, making recovery challenging despite antidotes and dialysis.
Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the family of one of the deceased and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.
Motihari Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar said that 12 people had been arrested so far and a village watchman had been suspended. “Prima facie, it appears that all the victims consumed spurious liquor. We have identified the supply chain and arrested those,” he said, adding more names could emerge during interrogation.
The deceased have been identified as Chandu (32), Pramod Yadav (32), Parikshan Manjhi (55), Hiralal Mahto and Sampat Sah (40). Officials said Yadav from Shankar Saraiya Parasaiyya died Thursday night. Manjhi and Bhagat of Hardiya died Friday morning. Sah from Balganga, passed away this afternoon during treatment at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur.
अर्धनिर्मित शराब पास का विनिष्टीकरण किया गया..— MOTIHARI POLICE (@motihari_police) April 2, 2026
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According to the police, Chandu’s family hastily performed his last rites without informing anyone, which initially kept the incident under wraps. The incident came to light when Loha Thakur, a resident of Balganga village, fell seriously ill, with his eyesight beginning to fail, and he subsequently lost consciousness.
“His family members took him to a nursing home for treatment, where medical examinations confirmed that he had consumed toxic liquor. Thakur was immediately referred to the Motihari Sadar Hospital,” police said.
Recounting the ordeal, Thakur said, “We thought it was ordinary liquor, but it turned out to be spirit. His wife said he had consumed a small quantity after dinner and fell ill the next morning. Police said the liquor was possibly smuggled across the Nepal border, and investigations are ongoing.
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