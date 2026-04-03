ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Dead, Several Blinded After Consuming 'Spurious Liquor' In Bihar

One of the critically ill persons admitted in a hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor ( ETV Bharat )

Motihari: At least five persons have died, and several others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said Friday. According to officials, over 15 people fell ill, with six losing their eyesight, while others have been referred to hospitals in Muzaffarpur. "Fifteen people remain critically ill from toxic liquor containing methyl alcohol, with six blind and two on ventilators. They are receiving treatment at hospitals in Motihari and Muzaffarpur," they said. Doctors report severe complications like coma, blindness, and lung damage, making recovery challenging despite antidotes and dialysis. Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the family of one of the deceased and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Five Dead, Several Blinded After Consuming 'Spurious Liquor' In Bihar (ETV Bharat)