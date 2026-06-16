Four Days After Jaspal Rana's Death, Mother Shyama Devi In Critical Condition At Delhi Hospital
According to family members, Shyama Devi has been in a state of shock since her son's untimely demise.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Four days after the demise of legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, his mother, Shyama Devi Rana (78), was admitted to the Army Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Shyama Devi has been ill for a long time and is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. According to family members, Shyama Devi had been constantly worried about her son's health and was in a state of shock since his death. Sources said the grief over her son's death further deteriorated her health condition.
Her son, Jaspal Rana, passed away at the age of 49 at Max Hospital in Delhi on June 12 following cardiac complications. The Asian gold medallist shooter had recently underwent a medical procedure after he fell ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi he was hospitalised and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication.
He was working as high performance coach for India's pistol shooters and his most significant contribution came when he was mentoring Manu Bhakar, who won two bronze medals at Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Indian to bag the feat.
His untimely death left the shooting fraternity completely shocked. He is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devandhi, son Yuvraj, parents and two siblings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled his death.
On April 13, Rana's mortal remains were flown in by air ambulance from Dehradun to Varanasi, where hundreds had gathered to bid him a final farewell.
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