ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Days After Jaspal Rana's Death, Mother Shyama Devi In Critical Condition At Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Four days after the demise of legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, his mother, Shyama Devi Rana (78), was admitted to the Army Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Shyama Devi has been ill for a long time and is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. According to family members, Shyama Devi had been constantly worried about her son's health and was in a state of shock since his death. Sources said the grief over her son's death further deteriorated her health condition.

Her son, Jaspal Rana, passed away at the age of 49 at Max Hospital in Delhi on June 12 following cardiac complications. The Asian gold medallist shooter had recently underwent a medical procedure after he fell ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi he was hospitalised and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication.