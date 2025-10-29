ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Children Injured in Explosion While Playing Cricket In North Kashmir

Handwara: Four children were injured on Wednesday after an explosion occurred in Tutigund village near the District Police Lines (DPL) in Handwara, north Kashmir, police said.

Officials said the blast took place when a group of boys was playing cricket in an open field near Noble School Kulangam, close to the paddy fields.

The injured were identified as Uzair Tahir, Sajid Rashid, Hazim Shabir and Zeyan Tahir, all residents of Tutigund Kulangam. The four boys were immediately taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, where doctors said their condition was stable.