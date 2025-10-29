Four Children Injured in Explosion While Playing Cricket In North Kashmir
A senior police officer said the explosion is suspected to have been caused by an old shell left behind in the area.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Handwara: Four children were injured on Wednesday after an explosion occurred in Tutigund village near the District Police Lines (DPL) in Handwara, north Kashmir, police said.
Officials said the blast took place when a group of boys was playing cricket in an open field near Noble School Kulangam, close to the paddy fields.
The injured were identified as Uzair Tahir, Sajid Rashid, Hazim Shabir and Zeyan Tahir, all residents of Tutigund Kulangam. The four boys were immediately taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, where doctors said their condition was stable.
"They (children) have burn injuries and are being shifted to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for specialised treatment," Dr Ajaz Ahmad, MS, GMC Handwara.
A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion is suspected to have been caused by an old shell left behind in the area.
Meanwhile, the Police have cordoned off the site and launched an investigation to determine the exact nature and source of the blast.
