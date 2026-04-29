ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Beaten, Stripped In Madhya Pradesh; Four Accused Booked

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have booked four persons for allegedly beating and stripping youth in Hanumanganj Police Station limits in Bhopal. The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the city, with criminals appearing to act with impunity.

On Monday, a 25-year-old man from Shabri Nagar was assaulted by four men, identified as Gattu, Prem, Rohit, and Divyansh. The attackers accused him of siding with their rivals.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers first subjected the victim to a severe beating, then stripped him naked and continued the assault with sticks. “Despite the victim’s desperate pleas for mercy, the assailants showed no restraint. They also slashed the victim with knives, leaving him severely injured,” they said.

The attackers allegedly even urinated on the victim before fleeing the scene as a crowd gathered. Later, locals quickly helped the injured man reach a hospital for treatment.