Youth Beaten, Stripped In Madhya Pradesh; Four Accused Booked
A 25-year-old man was brutally attacked, stripped, and injured in Bhopal. Police have registered cases and assured swift arrest of the four accused.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have booked four persons for allegedly beating and stripping youth in Hanumanganj Police Station limits in Bhopal. The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the city, with criminals appearing to act with impunity.
On Monday, a 25-year-old man from Shabri Nagar was assaulted by four men, identified as Gattu, Prem, Rohit, and Divyansh. The attackers accused him of siding with their rivals.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers first subjected the victim to a severe beating, then stripped him naked and continued the assault with sticks. “Despite the victim’s desperate pleas for mercy, the assailants showed no restraint. They also slashed the victim with knives, leaving him severely injured,” they said.
The attackers allegedly even urinated on the victim before fleeing the scene as a crowd gathered. Later, locals quickly helped the injured man reach a hospital for treatment.
Police have registered cases against the four suspects and booked them with attempted murder, indecent behavior, and other serious offenses.
Station in-charge of Hanumanganj police, Avdhesh Singh Bhadoria confirmed the incident and said that the accused would be arrested soon.
“We have obtained leads regarding the accused individuals. Both the victim and accused are from the Kamala Nagar police station area. Although the incident happened under the Chhola jurisdiction, Hanumanganj police are conducting the investigation. They will not be spared at any cost,” Bhadoria said.
Also Read