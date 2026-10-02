ETV Bharat / bharat

Foundation Stone Laid For Global Horticulture Hub, Indian School Of Agriculture In Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle

Madanapalle: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that a massive initiative has been launched to transform the drought-prone Rayalaseema region into a Global Horticulture Hub with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

To solve the area's severe water scarcity and prevent mass migration, the government is aggressively prioritising water conservation through drip irrigation technology, farm ponds, and watershed management systems. They are actively pushing forward vital irrigation initiatives, including Handri-Neeva Phase-2, Veligonda Phase-2, and the expansion of the Madakasira Branch Canal. The administration has taken full responsibility to complete 36 ongoing irrigation projects worth ₹35,000 crore within the next three years to dedicate them to the nation.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to reshape the drought-prone Rayalaseema region into a thriving 'fruit bowl' driven by a major expansion of horticulture crops across 6 lakh hectares. He highlighted that the newly launched Global Horticulture Hub will secure both price and crop stabilisation for local farmers. Backed by proper irrigation and market facilities, the region's resilient farmers have the unique potential to successfully cultivate up to 20 different types of crops and generate immense regional wealth.

Chandrababu Naidu, alongside Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, laid the foundation stone for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) in Madanapalle, Annamayya district on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday. The event was attended by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, among others.

CM Chandrababu Naidu praised Anant Ambani, calling him not just an industrialist but a dedicated environmentalist. He highlighted that Ambani established a 3,500-acre animal rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar and donated free electric buses to Tirumala out of deep devotion to Lord Venkateswara.

Will Transform Rayalaseema: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the money required for crops is being reached through Kisan Credit. She said, "We will transform Rayalaseema into a land of gems (Rathanala Seema). We are taking numerous measures to ensure there is no shortage of urea. We have issued strict orders not to charge more than Rs 300 per bag of urea. We have established systems for biogas production in villages through the Gobardhan Scheme. We brought the Kisan Insurance Scheme to ensure farmers do not face crop losses. We have set up solar pumps through the Surya Ghar Yojana and PM-KUSUM Scheme. Arrangements have been made for the distribution of free electricity through solar pumps."

Consider Me a Son of Andhra: Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, said that it is a matter of pride for Reliance to partner with the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA). Speaking on this occasion, Anant Ambani thanked CM Chandrababu for providing an opportunity to partner in this historic event and for placing trust in Reliance. He stated that their company would extend full cooperation to the ISA. Anant Ambani requested CM Chandrababu to consider him a son of Andhra and to guide him on the cooperation that needs to be provided to the state. Following his speech, Nirmala Sitharaman and Chandrababu congratulated him.

Anant Ambani touched the feet of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and CM Chandrababu to seek their blessings while bidding them farewell.