Forum Of Prominent Muslims Denounce Delhi Blast, Kashmir Holds Candlelight Vigil
A forum of eminent Indian Muslims condemned the blast as an attack on national unity, while Kashmir residents held candlelight vigils to honour the victims.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi/Srinagar: A group of prominent Indian Muslims has strongly condemned the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, terming it a “direct assault” on the country and its shared heritage.
In a statement, the forum, Citizens For Fraternity (CFF), said that Indian Muslims stand united against terrorism and rejected any attempts to link the attack to any community or the people of Kashmir, who have long endured suffering.
“Such crimes should not be linked to any community or to our Kashmiri brethren; they have themselves borne immense suffering and are an inseparable part of the Indian family,” it said.
CFF is a group of eminent Muslim citizens who have come together to foster communication and understanding to overcome divisions and build a “better, kinder, and healthier society in sync with India’s spirit.”
The members of the forum include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, Lt Gen (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and industrialist Saeed Mustafa Sherwani.
A high-intensity blast had ripped through Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area near Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 persons and injuring over 20.
The security agencies linked a Faridabad-based terror module consisting of several doctors to the incident.
Candlelight vigil in Kashmir
Hundreds of residents of Sopore and nearby villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district held a peaceful candlelight march to condemn the Red Fort blast in Delhi and express solidarity with the victims.
Carrying candles and placards, people from all walks of life joined the march against the attack. A two-minute silence was also observed for the victims, followed by a pledge to maintain peace and communal unity.
“We want justice for the victims of the Delhi bomb blast.” We denounce terrorism as a cowardly act meant to disrupt harmony,” said a protester.
Meanwhile, security checks and searches have been intensified across Kashmir, including operations in Sopore, as well as advisories on responsible social media use.
