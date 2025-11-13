ETV Bharat / bharat

Forum Of Prominent Muslims Denounce Delhi Blast, Kashmir Holds Candlelight Vigil

People hold candlelight vigil in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir against the Delhi blast ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Srinagar: A group of prominent Indian Muslims has strongly condemned the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, terming it a “direct assault” on the country and its shared heritage.

In a statement, the forum, Citizens For Fraternity (CFF), said that Indian Muslims stand united against terrorism and rejected any attempts to link the attack to any community or the people of Kashmir, who have long endured suffering.

“Such crimes should not be linked to any community or to our Kashmiri brethren; they have themselves borne immense suffering and are an inseparable part of the Indian family,” it said.

CFF is a group of eminent Muslim citizens who have come together to foster communication and understanding to overcome divisions and build a “better, kinder, and healthier society in sync with India’s spirit.”

A cop of statement issue by Citizens For Fraternity (CFF) (ETV Bharat)

The members of the forum include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, Lt Gen (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and industrialist Saeed Mustafa Sherwani.