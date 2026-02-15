Formula E Case: Centre Approves Prosecution Of IAS Officer Arvind Kumar, Chargesheet Likely Soon
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao, is a key accused in the irregularities of Rs 55 crore.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: The central government has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar in the misappropriation case linked to the Formula-E car race, sources said on Saturday. This follows the Telangana government’s request to the Centre for approval to prosecute Kumar, clearing the way for the filing of a chargesheet.
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao, or KTR, is a key accused in the matter involving alleged irregularities in payments of Rs 55 crore. The state government had already received a nod from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma last year for the prosecution of Rao in the case.
The first edition of the Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023, while the second edition was planned for 2024, but it was cancelled after the Congress came to power in the state in December 2023.
The change in guard also gave impetus to the probe against KTR, who was accused of alleged irregularities in the payments to Formula E Operations Limited for the event planned for 2024.
The case was registered by the ACB in December 2024, naming KTR, IAS Kumar, and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer BLN Reddy, even after the company had terminated its agreement with the Telangana government.
Authorities claimed that the HMDA incurred an additional tax burden of Rs 8.06 crore due to the fund transfer. Although Rao initially downplayed the Formula E race controversy and volunteered for a lie-detector test, the investigation uncovered hidden issues. As a result, the state exchequer had to absorb the financial burden caused by regulatory violations, leading to substantial losses.
