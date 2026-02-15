ETV Bharat / bharat

Formula E Case: Centre Approves Prosecution Of IAS Officer Arvind Kumar, Chargesheet Likely Soon

Hyderabad: The central government has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar in the misappropriation case linked to the Formula-E car race, sources said on Saturday. This follows the Telangana government’s request to the Centre for approval to prosecute Kumar, clearing the way for the filing of a chargesheet.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao, or KTR, is a key accused in the matter involving alleged irregularities in payments of Rs 55 crore. The state government had already received a nod from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma last year for the prosecution of Rao in the case.

The first edition of the Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023, while the second edition was planned for 2024, but it was cancelled after the Congress came to power in the state in December 2023.