Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Falls Ill During Nathdwara Temple Visit In Rajasthan
Dhankhar felt uneasy during Shrinathji Temple visit, underwent a preliminary health checkup at a hospital and departed after normal results.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Rajsamand: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s health suddenly deteriorated early Thursday morning during his visit to Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.
After Dhankhar complained of uneasiness and distress, he was taken to the Govardhan District Hospital. After the preliminary checkup confirmed he was in good health, he proceeded to Dabok Airport in Udaipur.
Rajsamand District Collector Arun Kumar Hasija said that Dhankhar had arrived at the Shrinathji Temple early morning, where he attended the 'Mangala Aarti'. Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh, were welcomed at the temple’s reception hall in accordance with traditional temple customs.
According to Hasija, the former Vice President began to feel uneasy after he reached Moti Mahal Chowk. He was made to sit on a chair and nurses from his protocol team immediately rushed to his aid.
Oxygen was administered on-site, and he was promptly transported by an ambulance to the Govardhan Government District Hospital. He was feeling better by the time, he reached the hospital. Nevertheless, a medical team conducted an ECG and other necessary examinations at the hospital. As all test results were normal, the couple departed for Udaipur's Dabok Airport.
Earlier, District Collector Hasija and Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kalal welcomed Dhankhar after he arrived in Nathdwara. Those present in his protocol team were Nathdwara Sub-Divisional Officer Bhagirath Singh, Temple Board CEO Jitendra Pandey, the Tehsildar, and Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh.
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