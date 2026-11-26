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Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Falls Ill During Nathdwara Temple Visit In Rajasthan

File photo of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ( ANI )

Rajsamand: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s health suddenly deteriorated early Thursday morning during his visit to Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

After Dhankhar complained of uneasiness and distress, he was taken to the Govardhan District Hospital. After the preliminary checkup confirmed he was in good health, he proceeded to Dabok Airport in Udaipur.

Rajsamand District Collector Arun Kumar Hasija said that Dhankhar had arrived at the Shrinathji Temple early morning, where he attended the 'Mangala Aarti'. Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh, were welcomed at the temple’s reception hall in accordance with traditional temple customs. According to Hasija, the former Vice President began to feel uneasy after he reached Moti Mahal Chowk. He was made to sit on a chair and nurses from his protocol team immediately rushed to his aid.