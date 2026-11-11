ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapses During Morning Walk, Admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: ​Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after collapsing during a morning walk on Wednesday.

​Dhankhar, who was out for a walk, suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Intitially being moved to his residence by his security staff, he was later admitted to the AIIMS, where is undergoing treatment.

​After he became unconscious for a while, the security personnel accompanying him immediately attended to him. He was later transported to his residence with the help of a PCR vehicle, and later a team of doctors was called to examine his condition.

​The seventy-five-year-old, according to sources, was examined by a medical team from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and cardiologist Dr Sandeep Seth from AIIMS at his residence.

After the doctors examined his condition, they advised that he should be taken to the hospital for medical consulations.

Dhankhar was transported to AIIMS in an ambulance and currently remains admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre.