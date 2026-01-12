Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur Moves SC For Modification Of 2017 Order In BCCI Case
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the plea moved by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
By Sumit Saxena
January 12, 2026
New Delhi: Former Union minister and ex-Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its earlier order directing him to "cease and desist" from being associated with the affairs of the cricket board.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench agreed to hear the plea after two weeks. Senior advocate P S Patwalia represented Thakur before the bench. During the hearing, Patwalia contended that on January 2, 2017, the top court had ordered the former minister to forthwith "cease and desist" from being associated with the working of the BCCI and initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against him.
The counsel submitted that the order was passed without hearing his client. "This court, however, dropped the contempt and perjury proceedings. Now, I am seeking that this 'cease and desist' direction be modified," he said.
The bench said it will hear the matter after two weeks, and the rest of the petitions and applications related to the BCCI will be taken up after three weeks.
The bench asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, to segregate all intervention and interlocutory applications based on the issue and put them before the court accordingly. The apex court had initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against Thakur on January 2, 2017, for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the then International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Shashank Manohar on the issue of the BCCI's autonomy.
The top court on July 14, 2017, granted relief to Thakur and dropped the contempt and perjury proceedings against him after he tendered an unconditional and unequivocal apology to it in person.
