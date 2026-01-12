ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur Moves SC For Modification Of 2017 Order In BCCI Case

New Delhi: Former Union minister and ex-Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its earlier order directing him to "cease and desist" from being associated with the affairs of the cricket board.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench agreed to hear the plea after two weeks. Senior advocate P S Patwalia represented Thakur before the bench. During the hearing, Patwalia contended that on January 2, 2017, the top court had ordered the former minister to forthwith "cease and desist" from being associated with the working of the BCCI and initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against him.

The counsel submitted that the order was passed without hearing his client. "This court, however, dropped the contempt and perjury proceedings. Now, I am seeking that this 'cease and desist' direction be modified," he said.