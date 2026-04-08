Former Union Minister And Veteran Congress Leader Mohsina Kidwai Passes Away At 94
Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94, her family said. Kidwai passed away at Noida's Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.
She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, he said.
Kidwai is a former Union minister who held important portfolios in the Rajiv Gandhi government. She has been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at various points in time. Kidwai has also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in the past.
Congress leaders mourned the demise of Former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai, calling it "extremely heartbreaking."
"The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party, whose entire life has been an example of public service." Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और पूर्व सांसद मोहसिना किदवई जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 8, 2026
वे कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक अत्यंत वरिष्ठ और वफ़ादार नेता थीं, जिनका पूरा जीवन जनसेवा का उदाहरण रहा है। अपनी सादगी, सौम्यता और गरिमापूर्ण राजनीतिक सफलता से उन्होंने देश की महिलाओं की कई पीढ़ियों… pic.twitter.com/jk1umtTLHc
"With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," Rahul added.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a social media message, also expressed grief over the passing of Mohsina Kidwai, calling it "a profound loss to the Congress party and to the nation".
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Mohsina Kidwai ji, a stalwart of the Congress party and a Former Union Minister who dedicated over six decades of her life to the service of the nation."
Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Mohsina Kidwai ji, a stalwart of the Congress party and a Former Union Minister who dedicated over six decades of her life to the service of the nation.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2026
A long-serving Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and a… pic.twitter.com/toVedDE28l
"A long-serving Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and a respected member of the Congress Working Committee for several years, she remained a guiding force within the party through its most challenging phases. Her passing is a profound loss to the Congress party and to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and countless admirers. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Kharge added.
"I express profound grief over the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Smt. Mohsina Kidwai ji. She was endowed with a simple, gentle, and humble personality," Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on X.
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता श्रीमती मोहसिना किदवई जी के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त करता हूँ।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 8, 2026
वें सरल, सौम्य और विनम्र व्यक्तित्व की धनी थीं। मुझे उनके साथ नज़दीकी के साथ काम करने का अवसर मिला और उनका हर मुद्दे पर गहराई से विश्लेषण करना और सरल शब्दों में समाधान… pic.twitter.com/32wrHDC7Py
"I had the opportunity to work closely with her, and her deep analysis of every issue and her ability to find solutions in simple words will always be remembered. Her natural ease and dedication to the party will remain a source of inspiration for all. On her demise, I pay humble tribute to her and pray that God grant her peace. I extend my deepest condolences to her family during this difficult time," he added.
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