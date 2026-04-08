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Former Union Minister And Veteran Congress Leader Mohsina Kidwai Passes Away At 94

FILE- Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai pays floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary in New Delhi on Nov 19, 2017. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94, her family said. Kidwai passed away at Noida's Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.

She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, he said.

Kidwai is a former Union minister who held important portfolios in the Rajiv Gandhi government. She has been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at various points in time. Kidwai has also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in the past.

Congress leaders mourned the demise of Former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai, calling it "extremely heartbreaking."

"The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party, whose entire life has been an example of public service." Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.