Former Union Minister And Veteran Congress Leader KP Unnikrishnan Passes Away
Unnikrishnan is widely remembered for representing the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala for a record six consecutive terms from 1971 to 1991.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Kozhikode: Former Union minister and Veteran Congress leader KP Unnikrishnan passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, his family said. He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here, they said.
Unnikrishnan, 90, was a political stalwart who left an indelible mark on national politics. He is widely remembered for representing the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala for a record six consecutive terms from 1971 to 1991.
His electoral journey in Vadakara began in 1971 when he entered the fray as a Congress candidate with the strong backing of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He maintained an unbroken winning streak for two decades, securing victories under various political banners.
Over the years, he won as a candidate of the Congress, Congress (U), and the Indian Congress (Socialist), later retaining the seat with Left support in 1989 and 1991. His rare feat of consecutively winning the same constituency stood as a testament to his immense grassroots popularity. The historic run finally concluded in the 1996 elections when he was defeated by CPI(M) candidate O. Bharathan.
At the national level, Unnikrishnan served as the Cabinet Minister for Surface Transport and Communications in the V.P. Singh government during 1989-1990. During this tenure, he spearheaded one of his most significant administrative achievements by orchestrating the massive rescue mission to evacuate Indians stranded in Kuwait during the Gulf War.
Known for his uncompromising parliamentary interventions, he played a crucial role in bringing national attention to major controversies during the Rajiv Gandhi administration, including the fertiliser scam and the Bofors scandal.
Before his foray into active politics, Unnikrishnan had a distinguished career in journalism. He worked with prominent publications like Blitz, Shankar's Weekly, The Times of India, and Mathrubhumi across Bombay and Delhi. An articulate orator and capable diplomat, he frequently represented India on various international platforms, including the United Nations.
Born on September 20, 1936, in Coimbatore into a family with strong political roots, he was drawn to socialist movements early in life. He completed his education at Madras Christian College, Presidency College, and the Madras Government Law College. After active involvement in student politics, he formally joined the Congress in 1960. He worked closely with V.K. Krishna Menon in Delhi and subsequently emerged as a trusted aide to Indira Gandhi. However, ideological differences eventually led him to factional politics, where he served as the general secretary for both Congress (U) and Congress (S). He returned to the parent Congress party in 1995.
Beyond his electoral politics, Unnikrishnan contributed significantly to various parliamentary and administrative bodies, serving on the Coffee Board, the Central Small Industries Advisory Board, and the Public Accounts Committee. After retiring from active public life, he spent his later years in New Delhi before eventually moving to his ancestral home in Panniyankara, Kozhikode. He is survived by his wife, Amrita Unnikrishnan, and their two daughters.
