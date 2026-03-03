ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Union Minister And Veteran Congress Leader KP Unnikrishnan Passes Away

Kozhikode: Former Union minister and Veteran Congress leader KP Unnikrishnan passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, his family said. He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here, they said.

Unnikrishnan, 90, was a political stalwart who left an indelible mark on national politics. He is widely remembered for representing the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala for a record six consecutive terms from 1971 to 1991.

His electoral journey in Vadakara began in 1971 when he entered the fray as a Congress candidate with the strong backing of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He maintained an unbroken winning streak for two decades, securing victories under various political banners.

Over the years, he won as a candidate of the Congress, Congress (U), and the Indian Congress (Socialist), later retaining the seat with Left support in 1989 and 1991. His rare feat of consecutively winning the same constituency stood as a testament to his immense grassroots popularity. The historic run finally concluded in the 1996 elections when he was defeated by CPI(M) candidate O. Bharathan.

At the national level, Unnikrishnan served as the Cabinet Minister for Surface Transport and Communications in the V.P. Singh government during 1989-1990. During this tenure, he spearheaded one of his most significant administrative achievements by orchestrating the massive rescue mission to evacuate Indians stranded in Kuwait during the Gulf War.