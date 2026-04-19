ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Union Minister And TMC-Turned-BJP Leader Dinesh Trivedi Appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner

New Delhi: Former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who defected from the TMC to join the BJP in 2021, has been appointed India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, sources told ETV Bharat.

Trivedi, who served as the railway minister, and minister of state for health and family welfare, left the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2021 to join the saffron party. He served as an MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore.

The out-of-the-way move by the Centre to appoint a politician from West Bengal as Bangladesh High Commissioner is seen as tactical given the recent strain in the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. Usually, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers are appointed to such posts.