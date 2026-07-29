ETV Bharat / bharat

'Conducting Exams Offline Is The Root Cause Of Paper Leaks': Former Union Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam

Hyderabad: R Subrahmanyam, former Union Higher Education Secretary, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) was established to conduct examinations online and the system of holding it offline is the primary cause of paper leaks. He asserted that curbing leaks would be impossible as long as the offline method continues.

He noted that the failure to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee regarding NEET is the core issue in the ongoing crisis. According to Subrahmanyam, the existing laws are sufficient to curb those involved in leaks and that talks of a new law is merely a diversionary tactic. He pointed out that India's coaching industry has grown into a business worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote, aiming to crackdown on paper leaks.

Subrahmanyam, a 1985-batch IAS officer, served as Collector of East Godavari and Hyderabad districts and Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh before being appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Social Justice, Government of India. He played a pivotal role in the New Education Policy, reforms to the NEET exam, and the establishment of the NTA.

In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Subrahmanyam spoke about the various aspects of the ongoing medical entrance crisis. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Eenadu-ETV Bharat (ETB): What were the key recommendations of Radhakrishnan Committee on NEET?

R Subrahmanyam (RS): The committee's primary recommendation was to shift the examination format from the pen-and-paper method to an online mode. The pen-and-paper method involves numerous potential points of leakage across various stages - question paper design, printing, packing, transportation, storage, and distribution. This system was established 25 years ago. The online methods too come with their own set of challenges. After examining all aspects, the committee recommended adopting the online method.

Regarding NEET, the committee suggested transitioning to an online format within a specific timeframe; the problem lies in the failure to implement this recommendation. While the Health Department insists on the pen-and-paper method, the NTA favours a shift to the online system. There has been a lack of coordination and clarity between the two departments. Some argue that we lack the capacity to conduct exams online; they successfully convinced others that, given the scale of the exam — with millions of candidates — the pen-and-paper format remains the better option. Consequently, the Radhakrishnan Committee's report was never implemented. That is where the problem arose. Measures like deploying the Army to conduct exams or transporting question papers via aircraft make little sense; the focus should be on ensuring the system functions effectively.

ETB: What's wrong with allotting seats through a single exam?

RS: The basic concept of allocating seats based on a single examination is flawed. The country has a coaching industry worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and a single exam is advocated because that makes it easier for them to navigate the system. Coaching institutes focus solely on rote learning with sole objective of securing seats. A solution to the NEET crisis cannot be found without breaking free from this scenario.

The way forward is to strengthen school education and regularly assess student capabilities. Instead of relying on a single exam, we should conduct 8 to 12 exams over the two years of classes 11 and 12. These exams can be conducted online at the schools; we possess the necessary capacity and technology. By leveraging these, we can continuously evaluate how well students apply concepts. Assessment should not hinge on a single score; instead, factors such as academic accountability, Olympiads, and extracurricular activities should be taken into account within an open competitive framework. Since the process is entirely online, it can be executed with a high level of accountability, providing a true understanding of a student's capabilities. Currently, seats are allocated based on marks from a single exam without a comprehensive assessment of his/her skills, leading to significant errors.

ETB: What is the primary cause of paper leaks, and why are authorities unable to curb it?