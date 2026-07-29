'Conducting Exams Offline Is The Root Cause Of Paper Leaks': Former Union Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam
Subrahmanyam, in an interview with M L Narasimha Reddy of Eenadu-ETV Bharat, says allotting seats based on a single exam must be discarded.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: R Subrahmanyam, former Union Higher Education Secretary, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) was established to conduct examinations online and the system of holding it offline is the primary cause of paper leaks. He asserted that curbing leaks would be impossible as long as the offline method continues.
He noted that the failure to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee regarding NEET is the core issue in the ongoing crisis. According to Subrahmanyam, the existing laws are sufficient to curb those involved in leaks and that talks of a new law is merely a diversionary tactic. He pointed out that India's coaching industry has grown into a business worth Rs 1 lakh crore.
Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote, aiming to crackdown on paper leaks.
Subrahmanyam, a 1985-batch IAS officer, served as Collector of East Godavari and Hyderabad districts and Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh before being appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Social Justice, Government of India. He played a pivotal role in the New Education Policy, reforms to the NEET exam, and the establishment of the NTA.
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Subrahmanyam spoke about the various aspects of the ongoing medical entrance crisis. Here are the excerpts of the interview:
Eenadu-ETV Bharat (ETB): What were the key recommendations of Radhakrishnan Committee on NEET?
R Subrahmanyam (RS): The committee's primary recommendation was to shift the examination format from the pen-and-paper method to an online mode. The pen-and-paper method involves numerous potential points of leakage across various stages - question paper design, printing, packing, transportation, storage, and distribution. This system was established 25 years ago. The online methods too come with their own set of challenges. After examining all aspects, the committee recommended adopting the online method.
Regarding NEET, the committee suggested transitioning to an online format within a specific timeframe; the problem lies in the failure to implement this recommendation. While the Health Department insists on the pen-and-paper method, the NTA favours a shift to the online system. There has been a lack of coordination and clarity between the two departments. Some argue that we lack the capacity to conduct exams online; they successfully convinced others that, given the scale of the exam — with millions of candidates — the pen-and-paper format remains the better option. Consequently, the Radhakrishnan Committee's report was never implemented. That is where the problem arose. Measures like deploying the Army to conduct exams or transporting question papers via aircraft make little sense; the focus should be on ensuring the system functions effectively.
ETB: What's wrong with allotting seats through a single exam?
RS: The basic concept of allocating seats based on a single examination is flawed. The country has a coaching industry worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and a single exam is advocated because that makes it easier for them to navigate the system. Coaching institutes focus solely on rote learning with sole objective of securing seats. A solution to the NEET crisis cannot be found without breaking free from this scenario.
The way forward is to strengthen school education and regularly assess student capabilities. Instead of relying on a single exam, we should conduct 8 to 12 exams over the two years of classes 11 and 12. These exams can be conducted online at the schools; we possess the necessary capacity and technology. By leveraging these, we can continuously evaluate how well students apply concepts. Assessment should not hinge on a single score; instead, factors such as academic accountability, Olympiads, and extracurricular activities should be taken into account within an open competitive framework. Since the process is entirely online, it can be executed with a high level of accountability, providing a true understanding of a student's capabilities. Currently, seats are allocated based on marks from a single exam without a comprehensive assessment of his/her skills, leading to significant errors.
ETB: What is the primary cause of paper leaks, and why are authorities unable to curb it?
RS: We have identified 12 potential points of leakage in the current pen-and-paper system. We cannot disclose exactly what they are. A leak can occur anywhere—possibly even without our knowledge—because the system itself is inherently vulnerable. It can happen if anyone tampers with the process at any of these 12 distinct stages. That is why the Radhakrishnan Committee recommended conducting the examination online, adhering to the highest technical standards.
ETB: There is a growing demand to abolish the NTA. But what is the alternative?
RS: The argument behind abolishing the NTA is baseless; there is no alternative to it. NTA was set up during my tenure as Secretary specifically to conduct national-level examinations with high standards. Previously, the CBSE used to conduct these exams. However, the CBSE's primary mandate is regulating secondary education; they felt that the burden of conducting exams was too great and beyond their capacity, so we introduced a new system.
Conducting examinations is a specialised task requiring technical expertise and specific knowledge. In the US, for instance, there are entities like ETS for the GRE and the College Board for the SAT - all are world-class testing bodies. In contrast, we tend to hand over exam administration to various universities, assigning the responsibility to one university at a time without ensuring they possess the necessary capacity.
We established the NTA with the goal of creating an entity similar to the US-based ETS, envisioning a flawless, technology-driven system. Unfortunately, while the NTA was set up to conduct online exams, the responsibility for offline, paper-based exams was also thrust upon it. NTA lacks the capacity to conduct exams in this format, which requires a massive workforce. Regardless of who conducts, offline exams are prone to paper leaks; some may come to light, while others might remain undetected. The NTA was designed to conduct examinations at an international level with high standards. They are capable of it; they have the ability, and they will do it.
ETB: There is an opinion that NEET should be decentralised, holding them state-wise would result in fewer issues. What is your take on this?
RS: There is nothing wrong with conducting the exam based on national-level standards. However, the testing itself should happen at the school level; there is no need for it to be conducted at the national level. People currently migrate from one region to another for various reasons. A large number of students from southern states compete in these exams. A national-level exam offers the possibility of securing seats outside one's home state. Otherwise, students would remain confined to their own states. When it comes to studying medicine, one state is as good as another. Therefore, it should remain at the national level, but it must be conducted properly.
ETB: The Centre has decided to introduce a new law to deal strictly with paper leak cases. Do you think this will solve the problem?
RS: This is merely a diversionary tactic. If crimes could be reduced simply by enacting laws, many problems would have been solved by now. If laws alone could eliminate problems, a robust law could be drafted in just two days. The real issue, however, lies in implementation. Even under existing laws, those responsible for leaks can be apprehended, jailed, and punished.
ETB: Are private coaching centres also responsible for question paper leaks? Is lack of regulation a major problem?
RS: I cannot say for certain whether private coaching centres are the ones leaking the papers. They might be involved, but there is no concrete evidence. The real problem is that they are destroying the education system. Students spend three to four years at coaching centres. During this period, they are essentially transformed into machines; they can instantly recall the answer upon seeing a question, yet they are unable to explain how that answer was derived. Consequently, logical analysis and creativity are lost, and communication skills fail to develop. Although governments, parents, and others are distressed by this situation, they remain unable to take action, as no one is willing to focus on addressing the issue.
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