Former TTD Chairman Admits Ghee Adulteration In Tirumala Laddu; Top Seers Condemn Crime
Sri Vidya Shreesha Teertha Swami, head of the Vyasaraja Mutt in Karnataka, has also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi about the issue.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Amaravati: The row triggered following the reports of adulteration in Tirumala Laddu has come to haunt the YSR Congress Party again, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established the use of several chemicals in the preparation of the laddus.
Amid the shocking revelations, former Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board, YV Subba Reddy, acknowledged the “adulteration in ghee” used for the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu.
Subba Reddy, a close relative of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, publicly stated that he agreed with the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that there are chemicals and other substances in the Laddu samples. But he denied his involvement in the crime and distanced himself from the matter.
“Ghee adulteration did happen. The SIT report stated that ghee was adulterated with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and some other substances. It also said that many individuals, some officials, and even third parties (outsiders) were involved in the supply of adulterated ghee. Their names were mentioned in the chargesheet,” he said to a Delhi-based news channel.
Subba Reddy also claimed that one of the accused in the case, Kaduru Chinnappanna, who allegedly received the proceeds of the crime, was not his personal assistant, as alleged earlier.
Although the former TTD chairman tried to evade his involvement, the acknowledgement of wrongdoing during his tenure triggered a fresh row as to how the previous board under the YSR Congress allowed the recklessness.
Top seers condemn adulteration
Following the CBI's revelations about adulterated ghee in the Tirumala laddu prasadam, several revered seers reacted sharply.
“Using adulterated ghee in such a sacred prasadam is a despicable act. If such wrongdoings continue, it will harm the welfare of the world itself,” said Embar Jeeyar Swami of Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.
He urged the government to “take stringent action against those who used a mixture made with animal fat and chemicals”.
Sampathkumar Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, the head of the Mannargudi Mutt in Tamil Nadu, expressed similar views. “Because of this act by people lacking devotion, one must consider how severely the health of lakhs of devotees who consume the prasadam could be affected and how deeply their sentiments are hurt. Whoever is involved in such adulteration must be punished strictly,” he demanded.
Head of the Vyasaraja Mutt in Karnataka, Sri Vidya Shreesha Teertha Swami, also expressed distress over the shocking revelations that the cow ghee was used for preparing the sacred laddu prasadam. He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue on Saturday.
“Lord Venkateswara, the fulfiller of vows, is worshipped with unwavering faith by crores of devotees across the world. An act of sacrilege has occurred in the preparation of His mahaprasadam. This has gravely hurt the sentiments of followers of Hindu dharma. We urge the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh Government to take strict action against all those responsible for this grave wrongdoing,” the letter stated.
Revelations by SIT
The SIT probe has revealed that Bhole Baba Dairy, which supplied lakhs of kilograms of adulterated ghee to Tirumala during the YSRCP regime, used a chemical called monoglycerides, imported by Delhi-based Raghubir Sharan Overseas company from Korea, on a large scale in the production. It has also been found that the monoglycerides were supplied to Bhole Baba Dairy by Sugandh Oil Company.
On April 23, 2025, the SIT seized large quantities of monoglycerides with Venus brand labels in 200 kg drums during a raid. The labels indicated that these were manufactured by the 'IL Shin Wells Co. Limited' in Korea. A few days later, when SIT officials inspected Bhole Baba Dairy in Bhagwanpur of Uttarakhand, they also found the same substance. The SIT charge sheet mentioned that adulterated ghee was manufactured using these and supplied to Tirumala.
