Former TTD Chairman Admits Ghee Adulteration In Tirumala Laddu; Top Seers Condemn Crime

Amaravati: The row triggered following the reports of adulteration in Tirumala Laddu has come to haunt the YSR Congress Party again, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established the use of several chemicals in the preparation of the laddus.

Amid the shocking revelations, former Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board, YV Subba Reddy, acknowledged the “adulteration in ghee” used for the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu.

Subba Reddy, a close relative of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, publicly stated that he agreed with the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that there are chemicals and other substances in the Laddu samples. But he denied his involvement in the crime and distanced himself from the matter.

“Ghee adulteration did happen. The SIT report stated that ghee was adulterated with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and some other substances. It also said that many individuals, some officials, and even third parties (outsiders) were involved in the supply of adulterated ghee. Their names were mentioned in the chargesheet,” he said to a Delhi-based news channel.

Subba Reddy also claimed that one of the accused in the case, Kaduru Chinnappanna, who allegedly received the proceeds of the crime, was not his personal assistant, as alleged earlier.

Although the former TTD chairman tried to evade his involvement, the acknowledgement of wrongdoing during his tenure triggered a fresh row as to how the previous board under the YSR Congress allowed the recklessness.

Top seers condemn adulteration

Following the CBI's revelations about adulterated ghee in the Tirumala laddu prasadam, several revered seers reacted sharply.