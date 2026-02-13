ETV Bharat / bharat

Former TTD Board Chairman Subba Reddy Was Informed of Adulterated Ghee Report In 2022, SIT Testimony Reveals

FILE - A 'purification' ritual, Shanti Homam was performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple in wake of Laddu Prasadam row in Tirupati on Monday, September 23, 2024. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Fresh revelations in the Tirumala ghee adulteration case have cast serious doubt on former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy’s claim that he was unaware of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) laboratory findings indicating adulteration in ghee supplied to Tirumala.

An analysis of Subrahmanyam’s testimony indicates that the CFTRI findings were known at the highest level of TTD administration in August 2022. Yet, no immediate action was taken against the suppliers, and procurement reportedly continued for months -- and in some cases, years.

Subba Reddy recently denied suppressing a 2022 CFTRI report on adulterated ghee, stating he initiated the testing process. He claimed no officials brought the report findings to his notice after he ordered the samples sent for testing, placing responsibility for inaction on the relevant officers.

However, testimony recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) suggests otherwise.

According to the statement of former TTD Procurement General Manager Subrahmanyam to the SIT, Subba Reddy was informed about the CFTRI findings as early as August 3, 2022. Subrahmanyam, who was arrested on November 27 last year in connection with the case, stated during the SIT inquiry that he personally met Subba Reddy along with the Deputy Executive Officer (EO) of the Warehouses Department, Venkata Natesh Babu, and briefed him about the lab results.

When asked by the SIT whether he had informed his higher authorities about the CFTRI report, Subrahmanyam responded:

"I, along with the Deputy EO of the Warehouses Department, met the then Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy. We informed him that the CFTRI lab tests on the ghee samples showed Beta-sitosterol positive."

Beta-sitosterol positivity indicates the presence of vegetable oils, confirming adulteration in ghee.

However, Subrahmanyam admitted that although he was required to report to the Additional EO as his superior authority, he did not inform him about the CFTRI findings. When asked why, he didn't answer. He also acknowledged that no warning was issued to the dairy operators supplying the allegedly adulterated ghee.

In his detailed statement, Subrahmanyam said that on May 20, 2022, Chairman Subba Reddy directed that ghee supplied by Premier Agrifoods, Vaishnavi Dairy Specialties, and Bhole Baba Organic Dairy -- transported in tankers and tins -- be tested at the CFTRI laboratory in Mysuru.

In June 2022, four samples were sent to the lab by the Warehouses Department. When the report was delayed, Subrahmanyam approached dairy expert Battula Surendranath to help expedite the process through his contacts at the Mysuru lab.