ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Telangana CM KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Launches Her Own Party, Names It TRS

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who parted ways with her father's party, on Saturday launched her own party she named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena'(TRS).

Kavitha unveiled the party's name during a massive public meeting held at Munirabad in the Medchal district. Subsequently, while addressing the party cadres, she recalled the immense hardships endured and the fierce struggle, fought with clenched fists, to achieve the state of Telangana. She stated that the activists of her NGO ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ had steadfastly safeguarded the cultural flame of Telangana.

"Like a torch in the darkest of nights, ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ provided light and guidance to the activists of the Telangana movement. It became a beacon of hope for the entire Telangana society. Through it, we once again introduced the festival of Bathukamma to the world. However, the dreams with which we achieved statehood for Telangana have not yet materialized. Today marks an unforgettable day in my life. The participation of each one of us is essential to script the future of Telangana,'' she said.