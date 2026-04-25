Former Telangana CM KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Launches Her Own Party, Names It TRS
Kavitha, who parted ways with her father KCR's party BRS in September last year, launched the party name at a public meeting at Munirabad.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who parted ways with her father's party, on Saturday launched her own party she named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena'(TRS).
Kavitha unveiled the party's name during a massive public meeting held at Munirabad in the Medchal district. Subsequently, while addressing the party cadres, she recalled the immense hardships endured and the fierce struggle, fought with clenched fists, to achieve the state of Telangana. She stated that the activists of her NGO ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ had steadfastly safeguarded the cultural flame of Telangana.
Remember The Name: Telangana Rashtra Sena— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) April 25, 2026
We refuse to back down, come what may;
It is time the people of Telangana have their say.
We will not let our aspirations decay;
Be reduced to ashes if you dare come in our way.
Your Time is Done, Our Time is Now.#TRS… pic.twitter.com/UICyMplYJ1
"Like a torch in the darkest of nights, ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ provided light and guidance to the activists of the Telangana movement. It became a beacon of hope for the entire Telangana society. Through it, we once again introduced the festival of Bathukamma to the world. However, the dreams with which we achieved statehood for Telangana have not yet materialized. Today marks an unforgettable day in my life. The participation of each one of us is essential to script the future of Telangana,'' she said.
Attacking her father KCR and his party BRS, Kavitha said that the “leadership of KCR, the chariot of the Telangana movement has lost its way”.
“The BRS failed to comprehend the deep yearnings and anguish of the people of the state. The wheels of the chariot of a ‘Social Telangana’ have shattered into pieces,” she said.
Kavitha alleged that the developmental tasks that were supposed to be undertaken in the new state have not been executed effectively. “We believed that with the formation of Telangana, the shackles of slavery would be cast off. Instead, it is the farmers who have found themselves in fetters, while Dalits have suffered severe blows due to the rampant illegal sand mafia.'
The launch of her own party by Kavitha comes over seven months after she resigned from her father KCR's party BRS and and MLC on September 3 last year over her alleged "anti-party activities". KCR, who had launched Telangana Rashtra Samiti in 2000 in the run-up to the Telangana statehood movement, renamed it as BRS in 2022.
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