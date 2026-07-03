Former Tamil Nadu Minister Vaigaichelvan Resigns From AIADMK, Flays EPS In His Parting Shot
By taking the wrong decision at the right time, the party has strayed from its path to victory, he alleged
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan on Friday resigned from the party, questioning the style of functioning of the party leadership led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.
He alleged that the AIADMK had compromised its anti-DMK stand by planning to form a government with the DMK.
"By planning to form a government in alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK abandoned its anti-DMK stance and compromised on its approach towards the DMK, thereby losing its distinct identity. Moreover, by taking the wrong decision at the right time, the party has strayed from its path to victory," he said.
"Moreover, even when I was left alone in the election field, I campaigned for the party. But I realized that neglect is worse than death," he said.
In a letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, he said: "I am resigning from all responsibilities, including being a basic member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. A true leader believes that even if he himself is destroyed, his ideals and his movement should succeed. However, one who thinks only of his own well-being, even at the cost if the movement and its workers, is not a good leader."
"I will talk more about it when the time comes. Like the old soil on a plant that has been uprooted to be planted in a new place, I don't know what to do with my old memories of what I did for this movement," he said.
Vaigaichelvan is a former minister, advocate, Tamil scholar and author. He was elected from Aruppukkottai in 2011 and later served as the AIADMK Chief Whip before being inducted into the cabinet by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare.
He later contested the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections from Aruppukkottai but was defeated.
He has authored several books on Tamil literature and was widely known for representing the AIADMK in television debates.
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