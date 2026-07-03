ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Vaigaichelvan Resigns From AIADMK, Flays EPS In His Parting Shot

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan on Friday resigned from the party, questioning the style of functioning of the party leadership led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He alleged that the AIADMK had compromised its anti-DMK stand by planning to form a government with the DMK.

"By planning to form a government in alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK abandoned its anti-DMK stance and compromised on its approach towards the DMK, thereby losing its distinct identity. Moreover, by taking the wrong decision at the right time, the party has strayed from its path to victory," he said.

"Moreover, even when I was left alone in the election field, I campaigned for the party. But I realized that neglect is worse than death," he said.

In a letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, he said: "I am resigning from all responsibilities, including being a basic member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. A true leader believes that even if he himself is destroyed, his ideals and his movement should succeed. However, one who thinks only of his own well-being, even at the cost if the movement and its workers, is not a good leader."