ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Sarpanch Killed After Congress MLA's Car Hits His Scooter In Rajasthan; Family Blocks Highway In Protest

Bundi: A former Sarpanch was killed on Saturday after a speeding SUV belonging to Congress MLA Suresh Gurjar hit the scooter he was riding in the Hindoli of Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The incident triggered protests by family members and villagers of the deceased, who placed his body on the road and blocked National Highway 52, halting traffic for several kilometres.

Police said the deceased, Babu Singh Meena, a former sarpanch of Basni village, was seriously injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Meghvanshi stated that the accident occurred in front of the Basni Ganeshji Temple, ahead of the ‘Pench Ki Bawdi’ in the Hindoli area. “The MLA’s Scorpio car hit an oncoming scooter. The impact was so severe that the scooter rider, Babu Singh Meena, fell to the road and was seriously injured,” he said.

Meghvanshi said that locals and passersby immediately shifted the victim to the hospital in an ambulance, but Meena couldn’t be saved and died during treatment.