ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania Passes Away At 87

Mumbai: Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania, who died in Mumbai on Saturday evening, occupied a rare space in the storied world of corporate chieftains. He was 87.

His son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death on the microblogging platform 'X'. He described his father as a “visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations”.

The funeral will be held at Chandanwadi cremation in Mumbai on Sunday. "Family and friends are requested to assemble at 1.30 pm at Haveli, L. D. Ruparel Marg on Sunday," the X post added.

Vijaypat Singhania, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was also a keen aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.

He led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After handing over the reins of the company to Gautam, Vijaypat also transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the company to his son. Vijaypat and Gautam Singhania were embroiled in legal disputes some years back, but they were reported to have settled the issues.

His leadership of Raymond since 1980 as chairman and managing director, more than a decade before the economic liberalisation of 1991, heralded the arrival of the Indian consumer, ensuring that the textile brand was able to withstand the pressures unlike many legacy brands.