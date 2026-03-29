Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania Passes Away At 87
Vijaypat Singhania, a Padma Bhushan recipient, was an avid aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude in a hot air balloon.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST
Mumbai: Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania, who died in Mumbai on Saturday evening, occupied a rare space in the storied world of corporate chieftains. He was 87.
His son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death on the microblogging platform 'X'. He described his father as a “visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations”.
The funeral will be held at Chandanwadi cremation in Mumbai on Sunday. "Family and friends are requested to assemble at 1.30 pm at Haveli, L. D. Ruparel Marg on Sunday," the X post added.
RIP. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nGtOGAEtHt— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 28, 2026
Vijaypat Singhania, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was also a keen aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.
He led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After handing over the reins of the company to Gautam, Vijaypat also transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the company to his son. Vijaypat and Gautam Singhania were embroiled in legal disputes some years back, but they were reported to have settled the issues.
His leadership of Raymond since 1980 as chairman and managing director, more than a decade before the economic liberalisation of 1991, heralded the arrival of the Indian consumer, ensuring that the textile brand was able to withstand the pressures unlike many legacy brands.
The sky was the limit for the adventure and aviation enthusiast Singhania, who was a rare corporate leader doing risky manoeuvres beyond the boardrooms.
Pursuits in both the arenas -- business and adventure -- won him accolades, as he went on to receive India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, as well as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.
In November 2005, the then-67-year-old Singhania created a world record by ascending to approximately 69,000 feet in a hot air balloon. Before that, in 1988, he had set a speed-over-time endurance record for microlight aircraft by flying solo from London to New Delhi over 23 days.
In 1994, the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore in recognition of the over 5,000 hours of flying that he had put in, while in 2006, he was appointed the Sheriff of Mumbai.
On the business front, Singhania expanded Raymond into synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files, and cement, thus forging a diversified industrial conglomerate. In March 2007, Dr Singhania was appointed as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, a role he held until 2012.
Singhania passed the baton of the Raymond Group to his son Gautam Singhania in 2000, but continued to be active in public life. Of late, though, his public appearances had become rare.
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