ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Israel Remain Allies, But Khamenei's Death Is Unfortunate: Ex-RAW Chief Vikram Sood Cautions Of Inflation If Conflict Escalates

“We will have to handle that. It is unfortunate for the government. They will have a tough time dealing with this," Sood added.

Speaking to ANI, Sood said that if India runs out of oil amid escalating conflict in West Asia, it will cause inflation. "The challenge will be there in 2 to 3 months when we run out of oil and fertilisers. Most of our LNG comes from Qatar, and most of our oil comes from the Arab, the Middle East. If that doesn't flow, and if it flows at a higher rate, there will be inflation,” he said.

New Delhi: Vikram Sood, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), on Tuesday, said India and Israel are allies, but the attack on Iran and killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was unfortunate.

He further said that India and Iran did not bring this situation upon themselves. But one must remember that India is dependent on Iran for the Strait of Hormuz. "Israel is our friend. We have close ties; we are dependent on them for many things related to our security... But this attack on Iran and the assassination or murder of the prior leader tantamounts to murder and a state taking the law into its own hands," he said.

Sood further said that the US has joined the undeclared war against Iran, adding that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have misread Iran in this conflict.

"From day one, the Netanyahu-Trump duo has misread Iran... They are putting up a fight, and they are doing it pretty well... There are a few who say that this is a deep plot to wipe out Iran forever and leave Israel in charge of the region... Only time will tell what the whole game is," he said.

Sood said that the war is clearly expanding. He signalled conflicting reports that the US is keen to end the war soon, but Israel is not, and other reports that suggest both are together on the same boat.

"It is going downwards or upwards, however you define it. It is expanding, and the Americans are bringing in more weaponry and strike forces, airborne divisions and such. Is it a game they are playing to push the Iranians to agree to what they want, or is it serious? There is an opinion floating around that Netanyahu is very keen on extending the whole thing while Trump isn't... But there is another one which says they are both together in it," he said.