ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Sahab Is A Great Person: Former RAW Chief A S Dulat After Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah's Foreword On His Fictional Debut

Srinagar: Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has turned to fiction for the first time with his latest book, a departure from his earlier works rooted largely in facts about Kashmir and India-Pakistan relations.

Titled "Our Kind Of Games", the four-year effort, released in Delhi on Thursday, is already drawing curiosity in Kashmir, with readers waiting to see how Dulat’s fictional world, and characters such as Ranjit Soni, will be received. Booksellers in Srinagar like Gulshan Books have placed orders for the book and expect its arrival in the coming week.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dulat said that his book was released on Thursday in Delhi and he expects it to create a buzz like his previous works.

The book's foreword is written by Farooq Abdullah, signifying the ties between the former chief minister and the spymaster. In fact, Dulat has a book titled "The Chief Minister and the Spymaster."

“Dr Sahab is a great person. He wrote the foreword,” Dulat said, when asked why Abdullah, the National Conference president, wrote the foreword.

Unlike his previous four books which were mainly written on Kashmir and were based on his experience of handling Kashmir during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his period in the Valley as the spy master, this book is his first fiction. "When I started writing this book, I thought why not attempt a fiction; whether I can write fiction,” he said.

He said the previous five books were penned down between 18 months to two years. “This book was completed in four years. It takes time to write fiction, weave stories, and stitch the thread,” he said.