Dr Sahab Is A Great Person: Former RAW Chief A S Dulat After Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah's Foreword On His Fictional Debut
Former RAW chief Dulat's fiction has garnered attention in Kashmir, with booksellers placing orders for the book.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has turned to fiction for the first time with his latest book, a departure from his earlier works rooted largely in facts about Kashmir and India-Pakistan relations.
Titled "Our Kind Of Games", the four-year effort, released in Delhi on Thursday, is already drawing curiosity in Kashmir, with readers waiting to see how Dulat’s fictional world, and characters such as Ranjit Soni, will be received. Booksellers in Srinagar like Gulshan Books have placed orders for the book and expect its arrival in the coming week.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dulat said that his book was released on Thursday in Delhi and he expects it to create a buzz like his previous works.
The book's foreword is written by Farooq Abdullah, signifying the ties between the former chief minister and the spymaster. In fact, Dulat has a book titled "The Chief Minister and the Spymaster."
“Dr Sahab is a great person. He wrote the foreword,” Dulat said, when asked why Abdullah, the National Conference president, wrote the foreword.
Unlike his previous four books which were mainly written on Kashmir and were based on his experience of handling Kashmir during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his period in the Valley as the spy master, this book is his first fiction. "When I started writing this book, I thought why not attempt a fiction; whether I can write fiction,” he said.
He said the previous five books were penned down between 18 months to two years. “This book was completed in four years. It takes time to write fiction, weave stories, and stitch the thread,” he said.
The book's main character is Ranjit Soni, an intelligence officer who runs operations in Srinagar during the peak of insurgency in 1990. His job is to turn militants into sources, "map terror networks and prevent the Valley from burning completely." He is good at his work and soon sees success.
Asked if Soni is inspired by Dulat's own experience in Kashmir, he didn't break the suspense and stated that the readers should read the book first.
The former head of R&AW said that the book is expected to create a buzz in Kashmir like the previous books. “Fiction is based on something. Yes, there will be reactions and responses,” he said. Dulat, however, has no plans yet to release the book in Srinagar.
Hachette India which has published the book said that the book is a morally complex novel about espionage. The publisher said that it "is a devastating portrait of politics, betrayal and the impossible equations of intelligence work in a place where everyone plays the game and no one wins."
Dulat’s Kashmir connection is drawn from his time in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) where he headed the Kashmir Group during the turbulent 1990s. Upon retirement, he joined the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during Vajpayee’s time, where he dealt with the peace initiative in Kashmir.
Also Read