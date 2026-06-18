ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-PM's Son Duped Of Rs 7.8 Cr In Cyber Scam; Rs 4 Cr Frozen

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral was allegedly duped of Rs 7.8 crore after scammers impersonated him on an online messaging application and tricked his company's financial staff into transferring funds, police said on Thursday.

Naresh Gujral, 78, is the son of the late Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as India's 12th prime minister from 1997 to 1998. An e-FIR in connection with the fraud was filed with the Delhi Police on Tuesday, prompting an investigation.

According to police, the fraud occurred between June 12 and June 16. During this period, the scammers created an account on an online messaging platform using Naresh Gujral's display picture to impersonate him.

They sent messages instructing one of his employees to transfer funds via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) to a specified bank account for what appeared to be urgent business-related purposes.