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Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Wife Chennamma Dies Of Heart Attack

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma (85) passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Chennamma, who had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past four days due to breathing problems, was showing signs of improvement. However, she died at 4 PM due to a severe heart attack, doctors at Manipal Hospital said.

Chennamma married H.D. Deve Gowda in 1954. Chennamma-H.D. Deve Gowda couple has four sons and two daughters, H. D. Revanna, H.D. Balakrishna, H.D. Ramesh Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shailaja and Anasuya.

Chennamma was attacked with acid by a relative in 2001 due to a family dispute. The incident occurred when she went to a temple in Haradanahalli, Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district, to offer prayers on Mahashivratri day. She was seriously injured in the incident but recovered after treatment.