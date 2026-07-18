Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Wife Chennamma Dies Of Heart Attack
Chennamma had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past four days due to breathing problems. She died due to severe heart attack today.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma (85) passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.
Chennamma, who had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past four days due to breathing problems, was showing signs of improvement. However, she died at 4 PM due to a severe heart attack, doctors at Manipal Hospital said.
Chennamma married H.D. Deve Gowda in 1954. Chennamma-H.D. Deve Gowda couple has four sons and two daughters, H. D. Revanna, H.D. Balakrishna, H.D. Ramesh Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shailaja and Anasuya.
Chennamma was attacked with acid by a relative in 2001 due to a family dispute. The incident occurred when she went to a temple in Haradanahalli, Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district, to offer prayers on Mahashivratri day. She was seriously injured in the incident but recovered after treatment.
Grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy has mourned the death of his grandmother, Chennamma. "I am unable to digest the fact that our proud grandmother, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Chennamma, has left us today. Her passing has brought an irreparable loss to the entire family and to me," he wrote on X.
"She was not just a grandmother to us. She was the strong foundation that held the entire family together. The pillar of our home. Her hospitality, simplicity and words of affection are the greatest inspiration in my life. The life lessons she taught and the love she showed will live on in me forever," he said.
Chennamma's mortal remains will be brought to Deve Gowda's native village, Haradanahalli, tomorrow. After a public darshan, the funeral will be held as per the Vokkaliga community rituals.