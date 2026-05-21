ETV Bharat / bharat

Your Memories Will Always Remain: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Remember Rajiv Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paying tributes to their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Thursday ( Special arrangement/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in paying tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary. "Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary," Modi said in a post on X. Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and recalled the various initiatives undertaken by him for the country's progress. Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai and was assassinated in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. Besides members of the Gandhi family, many former chief ministers and union ministers paid their tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here. Paying tribute, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said his father's teachings and values will always remain with him. "Papa, I will fully shoulder the responsibility of realising the dream of a skilled, prosperous, and strong India that you envisioned," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. "Your teachings, your values, and your memories will always remain with me," he said.