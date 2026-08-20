ETV Bharat / bharat

Former National-Level Wrestler Arrested In Delhi In Connection With Jharkhand Opium Trafficking Case

A joint team of Delhi Crime Branch and Jharkhand Police arrested the former wrestler, who was absconding since December 2023. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: A former national-level wrestler, who once won a medal in the sport, has been arrested in connection with an alleged opium trafficking network. Though 31-year-old Amit Sheoran was arrested in Delhi, the case related to his arrest is registered in Ranchi.

According to sources, a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Jharkhand Police arrested Sheoran. He was wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dhurva (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi, and had allegedly been absconding since December 2023.

Police arrested him near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station in Delhi, after receiving information that he was hiding in the national capital.

Won A National-Level Bronze Medal In 2013

According to police, Sheoran is originally from Rohtak, Haryana, and had established himself as a wrestler. He won a bronze medal at the National Cadet Wrestling Championship held in 2013.

Despite competing at the national level, Sheoran remained connected with people associated with wrestling and akharas. During this period, he also began working as a bouncer at prominent clubs.

Ranchi Police said it was during this phase that he came into contact with people who consumed opium, and is alleged to have subsequently become involved in the drug trade through these contacts.

According to an FIR registered by Ranchi Police in 2023, Sheoran allegedly procured opium from Jharkhand. He transported it to Delhi and Haryana, where he supplied it to people associated with various akharas and wrestling circles.

During the investigation, police reportedly found he was in contact with an opium trafficker operating in Jharkhand. This connection eventually helped investigators trace the network extending to Delhi.

The case against Sheoran started taking shape in April 2023, when Jharkhand Police arrested a local trafficker, Rajesh Nag, with nearly 492 grams of opium.

During questioning, Nag allegedly named Sheoran and identified him as one of the major recipients of the opium. Police then began searching for Sheoran, but he fled before they could arrest him.

Police subsequently registered an NDPS Act case against him at Dhurva (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi.