Former National-Level Wrestler Arrested In Delhi In Connection With Jharkhand Opium Trafficking Case
The accused, wanted since 2023, allegedly transported opium from Jharkhand to Delhi and Haryana, supplying it to people connected with wrestling circles and akharas.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Ranchi: A former national-level wrestler, who once won a medal in the sport, has been arrested in connection with an alleged opium trafficking network. Though 31-year-old Amit Sheoran was arrested in Delhi, the case related to his arrest is registered in Ranchi.
According to sources, a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Jharkhand Police arrested Sheoran. He was wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dhurva (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi, and had allegedly been absconding since December 2023.
Police arrested him near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station in Delhi, after receiving information that he was hiding in the national capital.
Won A National-Level Bronze Medal In 2013
According to police, Sheoran is originally from Rohtak, Haryana, and had established himself as a wrestler. He won a bronze medal at the National Cadet Wrestling Championship held in 2013.
Despite competing at the national level, Sheoran remained connected with people associated with wrestling and akharas. During this period, he also began working as a bouncer at prominent clubs.
Ranchi Police said it was during this phase that he came into contact with people who consumed opium, and is alleged to have subsequently become involved in the drug trade through these contacts.
According to an FIR registered by Ranchi Police in 2023, Sheoran allegedly procured opium from Jharkhand. He transported it to Delhi and Haryana, where he supplied it to people associated with various akharas and wrestling circles.
During the investigation, police reportedly found he was in contact with an opium trafficker operating in Jharkhand. This connection eventually helped investigators trace the network extending to Delhi.
The case against Sheoran started taking shape in April 2023, when Jharkhand Police arrested a local trafficker, Rajesh Nag, with nearly 492 grams of opium.
During questioning, Nag allegedly named Sheoran and identified him as one of the major recipients of the opium. Police then began searching for Sheoran, but he fled before they could arrest him.
Police subsequently registered an NDPS Act case against him at Dhurva (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi.
Declared A Proclaimed Offender In December 2023
As Sheoran continued to remain absconding, a court declared him a Proclaimed Offender in December 2023, according to Ranchi Police. Police continued efforts to trace him, while Delhi Crime Branch later received information that he was hiding in Delhi. Jharkhand Police helped monitor his movements.
A joint team of Delhi Crime Branch and Dhurva (Tupudana) police subsequently arrested him near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.
Police records indicate that the NDPS case is not the only criminal case against Sheoran. He is reportedly named in a total of six criminal cases, including those related to murder and violations of the Arms Act.
Police are now examining his previous criminal record as well as his alleged links with people involved in the drug trade.
Sheoran's journey has raised questions because the contacts he developed through wrestling and akharas allegedly became a route into the drug trade.
The wrestler who once competed for a medal at the national level is now in police custody in connection with an NDPS case involving alleged opium trafficking.
The Delhi Police also shared details of the arrest through its official X handle, describing Sheoran as a wanted drug trafficker and proclaimed offender in the NDPS case registered at Dhurva (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi.
The arrest comes amid intensified efforts to track opium traffickers and other drug dealers across Jharkhand and the rest of the country.
Officials said information on drug-trafficking networks has been increasingly shared between states as part of coordinated action against opium trafficking. The drive was intensified following a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister, after which states stepped up information-sharing and coordinated action against opium traffickers.
Ranchi Police officials said they are likely to seek Sheoran's remand and bring him to Ranchi for questioning. Investigators will seek details about the opium trafficking network operating in Jharkhand, his alleged contacts and the wider network through which the drugs were reportedly transported to Delhi and Haryana.
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