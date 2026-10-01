ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Backs Kuki-Zo Demand For Separate UT

New Delhi: Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday backed the Kuki-Zo community's demand for a separate administrative arrangement in Manipur, saying the deepening divide between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities may require an alternative political framework, including the possibility of a Union Territory.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi, the former rebel leader said repeated attempts to resolve the Manipur conflict had failed to bridge the differences between the two communities. "The wound between the Meiteis and Kuki Zo is very deep. Whenever the Central government tries to resolve the issue, it has totally failed. So, the creation of a separate Union Territory could be a possible way of addressing the continuing conflict in Manipur," he said.

His remarks come amid renewed demands from Kuki-Zo political and civil society organisations for a Union Territory with a legislature. The Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front, which are under the Suspension of Operations framework with the Centre, have reiterated the demand, while the Kuki-Zo Council has also recently reaffirmed it.

Zoramthanga was a hardcore rebel leader of Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. Initially founded by Laldenga as the Mizo National Famine Front in 1959, the group transformed into an underground militant and secessionist outfit in 1966 to wage an armed struggle for the independence of the Mizo region from India.

Zoramthanga joined the movement in 1965, quickly rose through the ranks as a guerrilla fighter, and became the vice president of the outfit in 1979.

However, following the historic Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, the underground outfit renounced violence and transitioned into a mainstream political party. Zoramthanga subsequently served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram for three terms.