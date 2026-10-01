Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Backs Kuki-Zo Demand For Separate UT
He said deepening the Meitei-Kuki-Zo divide requires a separate administrative arrangement, stressing peace in Myanmar to curb Northeast insurgency and drug trafficking, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday backed the Kuki-Zo community's demand for a separate administrative arrangement in Manipur, saying the deepening divide between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities may require an alternative political framework, including the possibility of a Union Territory.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi, the former rebel leader said repeated attempts to resolve the Manipur conflict had failed to bridge the differences between the two communities. "The wound between the Meiteis and Kuki Zo is very deep. Whenever the Central government tries to resolve the issue, it has totally failed. So, the creation of a separate Union Territory could be a possible way of addressing the continuing conflict in Manipur," he said.
His remarks come amid renewed demands from Kuki-Zo political and civil society organisations for a Union Territory with a legislature. The Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front, which are under the Suspension of Operations framework with the Centre, have reiterated the demand, while the Kuki-Zo Council has also recently reaffirmed it.
Zoramthanga was a hardcore rebel leader of Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. Initially founded by Laldenga as the Mizo National Famine Front in 1959, the group transformed into an underground militant and secessionist outfit in 1966 to wage an armed struggle for the independence of the Mizo region from India.
Zoramthanga joined the movement in 1965, quickly rose through the ranks as a guerrilla fighter, and became the vice president of the outfit in 1979.
However, following the historic Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, the underground outfit renounced violence and transitioned into a mainstream political party. Zoramthanga subsequently served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram for three terms.
Zoramthanga, who has maintained a longstanding interest in peace and security issues in the Northeast, also linked the region's security situation to developments in neighbouring Myanmar. "If there is peace in Myanmar, there will be peace in the Northeast," he said, pointing to the movement of illegal arms, ammunition and narcotics across the India-Myanmar border.
According to Zoramthanga, Myanmar has emerged as a haven for several insurgent groups from the Northeast and stability in the neighbouring country would have a direct bearing on insurgency and organised crime in the region. "The first necessary thing is to have peace in Myanmar, which will work as a good medicine. If there is peace in Myanmar, the problem of insurgency in the Northeast would be solved," he added.
The Myanmar route has also remained a major concern for Indian drug-enforcement agencies. "Securing peace in Myanmar should form an important part of any long-term strategy to address insurgency, arms trafficking and narcotics movement in the Northeast," he said.
Zoramthanga also offered to mediate any future peace initiative involving the Paresh Barua-led banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). "There was a possibility of ULFA-I signing an accord. I may act as a peacemaker if the Government of India, Assam government or the outfit approached me for such a role," he said.
His offer comes as the Myanmar-based ULFA-I leadership remains outside the formal peace process involving the pro-talks faction of the outfit.
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