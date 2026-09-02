From Armed Struggle To Advocacy: Former Maoist Picks Up Assignment At Gondwana University
Mallojula Venu Gopal Rao alias Bhupati will act as a liaison between Gram Sabhas, villagers and the administration.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Gadchiroli: A former Maoist commander who once struck fear into police and security forces with his sharp strategies and use of arms has now taken up an assignment to raise awareness among the tribals about their rights. Mallojula Venu Gopal Rao alias Bhupati has taken up a contractual position at Gondwana University.
He previously served as a member of the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), and was renowned as a highly influential strategist. He had long overseen party operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and once carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore on his head. However, in October last year, Mallojula surrendered before Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra along with 60 fellow Maoists. He has now been appointed as the administrative coordinator for 'Ekal', a tribal rights awareness programme at the Gondwana University.
His experience and knowledge gained through his work at the grassroots level is his biggest asset. Gadchiroli’s Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ramesh recommended Mallojulu's application to the University Vice-Chancellor Prashant Bokare, after which he was selected for the position on a three-month contract, entailing a monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000.
As part of his duties, he will act as a liaison between Gram Sabhas, villagers and the administration. He will assist in monitoring the implementation of government schemes in the district and contribute to research-related activities.
Additionally, he will raise awareness among tribal communities regarding the rights available to them under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and the Forest Rights Act.
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